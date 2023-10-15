The New York Jets currently have one of the most hapless offenses in the NFL with just over 283 total yards per game to their names, ranking near the bottom of the NFL. Running back Dalvin Cook was brought in from Minnesota with a reputation for being a star, but Cook has just 97 yards rushing on the season.

Star defensive back Sauce Gardner was ruled out for Sunday's game vs. the Eagles, which led to a surprising reaction. An injury to a Jets special teams ace has caught the attention of fans and coaches.

Cook's paltry 2.7 yards per carry average has led to rumblings about a possible trade of the former Florida State Seminoles star. According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Cook's name has come up in trade rumors.

According to Russini, Jets GM Joe Douglas has kept the phone lines open in his question for a trade partner to deal receiver Mecole Hardman.

The perfect trade offer was revealed recently that the Chiefs must make to pry their former star away from The Big Apple's ‘other' team.

Aside from Hardman, the team is reportedly open to dealing Dalvin Cook as the NFL's Halloween trade deadline nears.

The Jets also may be willing to move on from edge rusher Carl Lawson, the Athletic reporter added.

Lawson was scratched in Week 5 against the Broncos despite his good health. Lawson took a pay cut this offseason, Russini said, and likely would not cost an acquiring team much money.

With the rise of Breece Hall, who rushed for 177 yards against the Broncos last week, the Jets can afford to trade Cook. Michael Carter's presence in the running backs rotation also complicates things, making it a distinct possibility that Cook might not last until October 31 with the team.