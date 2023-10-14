The New York Jets announced Saturday that Sauce Gardner will be out for the Jets game versus the Philadelphia Eagles with a concussion. The Jets previously put Gardner on the injury report with an illness during the week, but then revealed he was dealing with a concussion.

Following the announcement, Gardner reacted on Twitter, saying, “I feel perfectly fine. That's the crazy part about it.”

I feel perfectly fine. That's the crazy part about it — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) October 14, 2023

Though Gardner feels okay, keeping him out is the right move. Not only do they want their All-Pro corner to get healthy, but it shows that the NFL is taking head injuries way more seriously, after practically ignoring the issue for decades.

The Jets will now be without their top-two cornerbacks as both Gardner and D.J. Reed deal with concussions. The Jets will most likely use Bryce Hall and Craig James to fill in for Gardner and Reed. The Jets elevated James from the practice squad this weekend.