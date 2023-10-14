First it was Aaron Rodgers. Now another New York Jets captain will miss significant time following surgery.

Special teams ace Justin Hardee will be out 4-6 weeks after undergoing hamstring surgery on Friday. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that Hardee sustained the injury in a 31-21 Week 5 win against the Denver Broncos and re-aggravated it at practice this week.

This is a major blow for Gang Green. Hardee is the heart and soul of the Jets special teams, a vocal leader, and 2022 Pro Bowler.

"I play like I'm trying to feed my son. I play like I told my mother that I was going to play hard." Powerful answer from new Jet Justin Hardee on what makes him so good at special teams. pic.twitter.com/2Hi3ZOGcRN — Ethan Greenberg (@EGreenbergJets) March 18, 2021

The 29-year-old has played more than 80 percent of the Jets special teams snaps since joining the team prior to the 2021 season. Hardee had 14 special teams tackles last season.

How will Jets replace Justin Hardee as player, leader?

Not only is Hardee the gunner on special teams, one of the best in the NFL, but he’s a fiery, respected leader, as well.

Head coach Robert Saleh expressed confidence on Friday that the Jets could ably fill Hardee’s shoes on the field. At the time, Saleh was speaking about Hardee missing the Jets' Week 6 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, not a minimum of four games. But he singled out wide receiver Irv Charles as someone who has already stepped up this season.

Signed off the practice squad last week, Charles forced a fumble on a punt return that set up a Jets field goal in the first quarter against the Broncos. Not bad for your NFL debut.

Ashtyn Davis is another player to keep an eye on. He’s already a key special teams contributor, but is capable of taking on a bigger role. Chazz Surratt is another player to watch here.

Brant Boyer is an outstanding and respected special teams coach. If anyone can find a way to bring out the best in this unit during Hardee’s absence, it’s him.

As for the leadership void, Hardee impacts all his teammates, not just those on special teams. But New York has an excellent mix of leaders, ranging from veterans like defensive captain C.J. Mosley and center Connor McGovern to younger players like wide receiver Garrett Wilson. Their special teams are led by well-respected vets, kicker Greg Zuerlein and punter Thomas Morstead.

The Jets lost their most influential player and leader in Rodgers four plays into the season. They’ve adapted and absorbed that major loss, so there's reason to believe they’ll fill Hardee’s leadership void while he’s out.

Jets will be missing key players when they host Eagles in Week 6

There's obviously never going to be a good time for Hardee to be out of the lineup, but it’s suboptimal timing to say the least when considering that they are set to host the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6, especially considering how banged up the Jets were before news of Hardee's extended absence.

Cornerback D.J. Reed will miss his second straight game with a concussion. Considering he’s been graded at a higher level than Sauce Gardner this season, you can see what a major blow it is to be playing without Reed. And there’s some concern about Gardner’s availability since the All-Pro missed practice Friday with an illness.

Bryce Hall is a capable backup at corner. But if Gardner is out, then Craig James likely will be pressed into duty fresh from the practice squad. Yes, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts would love to see that.

Their top backup corner and solid special teams contributor, Brandin Echols, remains out with a hamstring injury. And offensive tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker will miss his first game after sustaining a season-ending Achilles injury last week. He’ll likely be replaced by second-year pro Max Mitchell.

Finally, rookie receiver/kick returner Xavier Gipson was a late addition to the injury report Friday. He did not practice Friday because of an ankle issue. If he can’t go, the Jets could expand Mecole Hardman’s role. Hardman is the subject of trade rumors after being inactive last week and playing only 24 offensive snaps the first four games.

It all adds up to making the tall task of defeating the Eagles even more difficult for the Jets this week.