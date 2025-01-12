The start of the 2025 NFL offseason presents a crucial juncture for the New York Jets. Following a lackluster 2024 campaign, the Jets are at a turning point. They face pressing questions about their quarterback situation and other pivotal personnel decisions. With free agency offering a chance to revitalize their roster, the Jets have a prime opportunity to make impactful moves and redefine their trajectory.

2024 Season Recap: A Year to Move Past

The Jets approached the 2024 season brimming with optimism. However, the year fell far short of expectations. A combination of injuries, inconsistent play, and a lack of offensive firepower led to a disappointing outcome. The much-anticipated resurgence under future Hall-of-Famer Aaron Rodgers failed to materialize. He struggled with injuries and could not provide the spark Jets fans had envisioned. With his potential retirement or departure looming, the team faces the daunting challenge of rebuilding its offense while addressing other pressing needs across the roster. The 2025 offseason now becomes a critical period for the franchise to regain its footing and restore hope to its loyal fanbase.

Turning the Page After 5-12

After an ugly 5-12 season, the Jets enter a pivotal offseason with substantial questions to address. Chief among them is determining their next general manager and head coach. The new leadership team will have to tackle significant challenges. It starts with identifying the quarterback of the future. They’ll also need to make difficult decisions regarding veteran players and impending free agents.

Adding to the complexity is the Jets’ salary cap situation. Moving on from Rodgers isn’t a straightforward process. It comes with substantial financial implications. Even if Rodgers chooses to retire, the Jets would be saddled with a $49 million dead cap hit. That complicates their efforts to rebuild the roster.

Here we'll look at the players who should be among the New York Jets' top NFL free agency targets as the 2025 offseason begins.

Return of Sam Darnold?

At the forefront of the Jets’ free agency priorities is addressing the quarterback position. With Rodgers’ future up in the air, the team must consider external solutions. One potential option is reuniting with Sam Darnold. After stints with the Jets, Panthers, and 49ers, Darnold found his footing in Minnesota during his seventh season throwing 35 touchdown passes and leading the Vikings to an impressive 14-3 record. However, with JJ McCarthy poised to step in when healthy, Minnesota may not retain Darnold. That would potentially spark a bidding war for his services.

Sure, many assume Darnold’s previous struggles in New York would disqualify him as a candidate. However, some also speculate the Jets could still take a chance on bringing him back as a starter. Experts argue that Darnold could serve as a quality stopgap option in a year with a weak draft class for quarterbacks. The narrative of Darnold returning to the team where he faced heavy criticism could be a compelling redemption arc for both player and franchise.

Veteran Stability

If the Jets decide to part ways with Rodgers, another quarterback to consider is Kirk Cousins. Recently benched by the Atlanta Falcons in favor of Michael Penix Jr, Cousins should hit free agency this offseason. Despite a down year, there’s a scenario where Cousins’ experience and financial flexibility make him a viable option for the Jets.

Cousins’ potential appeal lies in his willingness to accept a team-friendly deal. Remember that the Falcons are still on the hook for a significant portion of his salary. As such, Cousins might entertain signing a minimum contract with a new team. That's especially true if it guarantees him a starting role. This approach mirrors how the Pittsburgh Steelers handled Russell Wilson last offseason, with promising results. On the flip side, Cousins has shown signs of decline, including leading the league in interceptions. However, his veteran presence could stabilize the Jets’ offense during a transitional period.

Reinforcing the Defense

Re-signing linebacker Jamien Sherwood should be a top priority for the Jets. Sherwood’s breakout 2024 season included an NFL-leading 98 solo tackles, 158 total tackles (third in the league), 10 tackles for loss, and two sacks. His efforts earned him the Curtis Martin Team MVP award and the highest Pro Football Focus grade among Jets defenders (73.8). With CJ Mosley’s future uncertain, Sherwood’s return would provide stability and leadership alongside Quincy Williams. This makes him a cornerstone for the Jets’ defense.

Bolstering the Secondary

Safety Andre Cisco is another defensive target worth pursuing. Despite Jacksonville’s struggles, Cisco has recorded eight interceptions in three seasons. This demonstrates his turnover-creating ability. At 24, he’s ready for a fresh start and aligns well with the Jets’ needs at safety. Cisco is projected to sign a four-year, $59 million deal. He would pair effectively with Jordan Whitehead to strengthen a vulnerable secondary and provide a long-term solution for the defense.

The Road Ahead

As the 2025 offseason unfolds, the Jets find themselves at a crucial juncture where bold, calculated decisions can define their future. Addressing the quarterback dilemma with options like Sam Darnold or Kirk Cousins, while fortifying the defense by retaining Jamien Sherwood and pursuing Andre Cisco, offers a clear path to improvement. The stakes are high, but so is the potential for a turnaround. With strategic moves in free agency, the Jets can chart a course back to relevance, giving their loyal fanbase hope that brighter days are ahead.