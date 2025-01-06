Has Aaron Rodgers played his last game with the New York Jets? That remains a big question following New York's 2024 regular-season finale win against the Miami Dolphins at home on Sunday via a 32-20 score.

The win over the Dolphins didn't change New York's playoff fate but in that game, Rodgers showed there's still gas in his tank. If he was trying to make a big statement about his status as still a capable quarterback in the NFL, he succeeded on that front by passing for 274 yards and four touchdowns with just an interception on 23-of-36 completions opposite the Dolphins.

But according to Rodgers, there was no doubt in his mind that he could still do it at a high level. His future with the Jets, he said, will depend on whether New York still wants him back and his urge to continue playing.

“I know I can still play,” Rodgers said (h/t Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk). “I know I can still do the things I need to do to be successful. It just comes down to the desire on their side and, ultimately, my desire to play. Going to take some time mentally and physically to rest and relax.”

Jets owner Woody Johnson could be a big factor in whether New York would retain the services of Aaron Rodgers. That is not exactly a potential good sign for the future Hall of Famer, as he and Johnson don't have the best of relationships. Then again, Johnson said that he will not stand in the way of the next head coach when it comes to making a QB decision, per Brian Costello of the New York Post.

There were high expectations for the Jets coming into the 2024 NFL season, with Rodgers finally healthy again after suffering a brutal injury in his New York debut in 2023. They won two of their first three games and looked as though they were finally headed in the direction they thought Rodgers would take them. But New York never got there. The Jets did not even come close, as they won just three more games after Week 3.

In his first full healthy season with the Jets, Rodgers passed for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns with 11 interceptions on a 63.0 percent completion rate.