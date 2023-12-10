We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Jets-Ducks prediction, or pick while showing you how to watch.

The Winnipeg Jets will travel to Southern California to face the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Jets-Ducks prediction, or pick while showing you how to watch.

The Jets defeated the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 in their last game. Ultimately, Adam Lowry scored with three seconds left in the first period to put the Jets on the board. Kyle Connor then scored 32 seconds into the second period to make it 2-0. Later, it was 2-1 when Josh Morrissey nabbed a goal to make it 3-1. The Jets got an empty-net goal from Connor later to seal the game. Significantly, Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves to preserve the win. The Jets won 48 percent of their faceoffs. Furthermore, they went 0 for 1 on the powerplay and 4 for 4 on the penalty kill. The Jets also leveled eight shots and blocked 12 shots.

The Ducks lost 1-0 to the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday Night. Initially, it was scoreless through the first period. But the Ducks allowed Phillip Kurashev to score on the powerplay, getting a puck past goalie Lukas Dostal. Unfortunately, the Ducks could not score a goal. The Ducks were once again without Mason McTavish, Trevor Zegras, and Jaime Drysdale. Overall, the Ducks won 53 percent of their faceoffs. They also went 0 for 3 on the powerplay and 3 for 4 on the penalty kill. Likewise, they blocked seven shots. The Ducks also saw 20 of their shots blocked by the Hawks.

The Jets swept the Ducks last season. Additionally, they defeated the Ducks 3-2 at the Honda Center in their one battle in Anaheim. The Jets are 8-2 over 10 games against the Ducks.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Jets-Ducks Odds

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+118)

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-142)

Over: 5.5 (-134)

Under: 5.5 (+110)

How to Watch Jets vs. Ducks

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southern California, Bally Sports San Diego, and ESPN+

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Jets Will Cover The Spread

The Jets are a team that can put goals in the net sometimes. Overall, they are 15th in goals fenced and 1oth in shooting percentage. The Jets are also 18th on the powerplay this season. Significantly, Connor has continued to be a force of destruction for them, firing 17 goals and 11 assists, including three powerplay markers and five game-winning goals. Mark Scheifele continues to be consistent, scoring eight goals and 19 assists, including four powerplay snipes. Additionally, he has been solid in the faceoff circle, winning 248 draws and losing 242. Morrissey has five goals and 17 assists, including one powerplay snipe. Also, he has blocked 34 shots. Cole Perfetti has nabbed nine goals and 10 assists, including four powerplay markers.

Hellebuyck likely starts for the Jets and comes in with a record of 12-6-1 with a 2.47 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914. Ultimately, he will play behind a defense that is fifth in goals allowed and 22nd on the penalty kill.

The Jets will cover the spread if their defense swarms on the Ducks, and they take advantage of the turnovers. Also, they must find ways to create offense.

Why The Ducks Will Cover The Spread

The Ducks are one of the coldest teams in the NHL right now, having lost 12 of 13 games. Sadly, their offense has been pitiful for the last 13 games, and they now are 29th in goals and 29th in shooting percentage. The powerplay still seems to be their bread and butter, as the Ducks rank 13th with the extra man. Currently, Frank Vatrano is their leading scorer, with 14 goals and 19 assists, including five powerplay snipes. McTavish will miss at least one more game as he deals with an upper-body injury. Furthermore, Zegras and Drysdale returned to practice yesterday, but there is no indication of their playing status for tonight.

Troy Terry has struggled, scoring only five goals and nine assists. Meanwhile, defenseman Pavel Mintyukov has tallied one goal and 12 assists. Leo Carlsson has been an exceptional rookie, scoring eight goals and five assists, including three powerplay goals and a hat trick, through the first 18 games of his career.

John Gibson likely gets the net tonight and comes in with a record of 5-11 with a 2.82 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906. Overall, he will play behind a defense that is 22nd in goals against and 16th on the penalty kill.

The Ducks will cover the spread if they do not commit endless turnovers. Then, they will thrive if they avoid taking penalties.

Final Jets-Ducks Prediction & Pick

The Jets have succeeded against the Ducks in recent years. However, the Ducks almost always play them tough at home. Expect a close game to the very end.

Final Jets-Ducks Prediction & Pick: