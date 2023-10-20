Could Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh go back to the NFL now that he is in the crosshairs of the NCAA once again, this time due to a sign-stealing scandal?

Harbaugh began the season suspended for Michigan's first three games against the East Carolina Pirates, Bowling Green Falcons, and the UNLV Runnin' Rebels due to recruiting violations. Fortunately, Michigan handled the soft start to their schedule without a blemish and Harbaugh returned in Week 4 against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. But now, a new controversy has embroidered Harbaugh and the Michigan program.

Harbaugh and his staff have been accused of stealing signs from opposing teams. It is alleged that Michigan staffers have traveled to games of future opponents and attempted to steal or learn signs for specific plays those teams will run when they play against Michigan in the future. That is not allowed under NCAA rules.

Of course, these are still accusations or allegations. Nothing is proven yet, although the university did suspend suspected sign-stealer Connor Stalions on Friday. But this is now multiple times the NCAA is sniffing around Harbaugh and the Michigan program. That has led to pondering around the country whether or not Jim Harbaugh will elect to shun the NCAA and return to the NFL to coach there.

The question is now, which NFL teams could be in the market for a new head coach?

Plenty of teams are satisfied with their coaching situation at the moment, but things change constantly in the league. Openings will become available. Harbaugh has flirted with a return to the NFL but has yet to find an offer he likes. Two teams, however, could give Harbaugh everything he's looking for.

The most obvious spot where a head coaching position could become available is the Washington Commanders. Ron Rivera's tenure in the nation's capital has been largely a disappointment. Even though he won the NFC East in his first season in charge, he did it with a losing 7-9 record. Rivera has yet to post a winning record with the Commanders, and he pushed for the team to trade legit draft picks for Carson Wentz.

His late-game decision-making has also left a ton to be desired. The latest example came in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Commanders were 8.5-point underdogs entering that game, but scored a touchdown on the last play of regulation to make it a one-point game. That's a prime spot to go for two and go for the win as a big underdog. But Ron Rivera chose not to because he thought his team was “too tired.”

Instead of deciding the game on one play, Rivera thought an entire extra period of football would help out a tired team win the game. They lost in overtime. The Commanders also had a game on Thursday night the next week. They lost that game 40-20 to the previously winless Chicago Bears and elicited a disappointing recap tweet from Magic Johnson, part of the new ownership group in Washington, afterward.

A new ownership group always wants to put their imprint on their new franchise. This group did not hire Ron Rivera. Jim Harbaugh would be a splashy hire. Harbaugh could potentially bring his Michigan quarterback, JJ McCarthy, with him to Washington, too.

That's why the Commanders would make a ton of sense for Jim Harbaugh and vice versa.

Chicago Bears

The Matt Eberflus era has not gone well in Chicago at all.

The Bears went 3-14 last season in Eberflus' first season as a head coach and they're off to a 1-5 start to begin this season. Their offense, while picking it up, has been largely a complete mess with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. Justin Fields' play has stagnant and now he's injured. Things look like they'll be getting worse before they get better.

But the Bears are in quite an enviable spot. They could have the first two picks of the 2024 NFL Draft thanks to their trade with the Carolina Panthers last year when they dealt away the number one pick in the draft. Those picks could land Caleb Williams AND Marvin Harrison Jr., which could appeal greatly to Harbaugh.

The Michigan football coach also played in Chicago for seven seasons as their quarterback. This would be a hard situation to turn down.