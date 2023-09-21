Jim Rome's net worth in 2023 is $110 million. Rome is one of the highest-paid sportscasters in the world, making $30 million per year under his current contract. Let's look at Jim Rome's net worth in 2023.

Jim Rome has spent time on local radio stations, CBS and ESPN, seeing his popularity skyrocket through each stage of his career. Due to his popularity, Jim Rome's net worth is $110 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Jim Rome's broadcasting career

Rome's broadcasting career began in San Diego on a radio station called XTRA Sports 690. “The Jim Rome Show” became more and more popular, until eventually being syndicated in 1996 by CBS. He has since reached deals to be broadcast on 200 radio stations across the United States and Canada.

Rome has also worked with ESPN, FX and FOX Sports Net. His shows on ESPN includeded “Talk2” and “Jim Rome is Burning.” He hosted “The FX Sports Show” on FX and “The Last Word” on FOX Sports. Rome has always teased a return to ESPN, expressing interest in an interview format show, but it is unlikely due to ESPN moving away from these formats.

While Rome is only on radio now, “The Jim Rome Show” still draws an average audience of 2.5 million.

Jim Rome in the news

Rome has never shied away from being under the microscope in the media. He has been in his fair share of controversies, having no filter with his opinions.

His most notable on-air controversy was when he interviewed Jim Everett in 1994, referring to him as female tennis player “Chris” Evert. This led to Everett and Rome getting into a physical confrontation, creating a viral moment that still makes the rounds on social media.

He infamously offered to pay players in the International Hockey League to injure Gordie Howe because he wanted to return at 68 years old to play professional hockey. He also got into a heated argument with NBA Commissioner David Stern, accusing Stern of rigging the draft lottery.

Most recently, Rome criticized anyone who was a member of a marching band, eventually having to make a public apology.

Jim Rome's other ventures

Rome has other interests outside of the sports journalism world that contribute to his net worth.

In 2015, Rome sold his first property for a reported $5 million. However, his real estate experience peaked in 2017 when he sold his property in Irvine, California for 12.5 million. At the time, it broke a record for the most expensive residential property to be sold in Irvine. Unfortunately for Rome, the same property was listed in 2021 for $49.95 million. In 2018, Rome sold another California property for $2.5 million.

Rome has also made a mark in the world of horse racing, founding an LLC stable called Jungle Racing. He has run two successful horses in his time, Mizdirection and Shared Belief, which have totaled almost $4 million in earnings.

For anyone who has grown up with Jim Rome being mostly on the radio, it may be surprising that he has accumulated this much wealth. However, Rome has proven to be a shrewd investor and has made some smart decisions away from his journalism career.

Were you surprised by Jim Rome's net worth in 2023?