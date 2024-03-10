Shot time! Get ready for a booze-filled evening with Jimmy Kimmel at the Oscars.
Variety reports that the host plans to shoot Don Julio tequila as the broadcast airs. This will be with his show sidekick, Guillermo Rodriguez. Additionally, shots of the strong alcoholic drink will be easily accessible to the audience. So, if you like watching your favorite celebrity get trashed while golden statues are handed out, this might be your chance.
With this being Kimmel's fourth time hosting, it sounds like he's ready to cut loose a bit. After all, he's probably a bit more comfortable up on stage with that many hosting gigs. Why not add a little tequila to the fun?
Rodriquez is a Mexican-American comedian and talk show host who serves as Kimmel's “security guard” for Jimmy Kimmel Live. He's been known to do shots with famous faces on the red carpet, including Amy Adams, Channing Tatum, Eddie Redmayne, Charlize Theron, and many others.
Alcohol is easy to get at the Oscars
Of course, like any award show, alcohol is relatively easy to get if you're in attendance. There's a bar in the lobby and a Rolex green room backstage. So, any celeb wanting to have one or two (or three…) can at any time.
We'll see who stumbles out of the awards ceremony when it wraps up. Or, if Jimmy Kimmel can make it to the last minute without slurring words.
Be sure to watch the shots go down. The Academy Awards starts at 7 pm EST on ABC.