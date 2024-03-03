Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel recently revealed the connection to the Oscars and In-N-Out Burger.
As you'll hear, it's a go-to for celebrities on the night of the big awards show. PEOPLE reports all about it and why it reigns supreme over other fast food joints.
In-N-Out and its Oscar tradition
The host of the upcoming Oscars said, “The award show tradition is In-N-Out after the show. And I think part of why is because when people are in L.A., one of the things on their list is to go to In-N-Out — and there are a lot of people that are in L.A. just for the Oscars — so they wind up going like, ‘Okay.'”
Oscars makes for a long day and night. Between getting all glamoured up, arriving on the red carpet, and attending the show, it's exhausting and makes attendees want to eat afterward. So, it's an ideal place to get something quick.
Kimmel elaborated by saying, “Also you get very hungry, so In-N-Out is definitely the award show tradition. Nothing against McDonald's, but on award show night, it's In-N-Out.”
It's not just the Oscars. Other award shows also have the food establishment get famous guests after the statues are handed out.
Recently, Paul Giamatti went to dine at an In-N-Out after winning Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical for his part in The Holdovers at the Golden Globes.
PAUL GIAMATTI keeping it real post his Golden Globes win last night , at the Westwood In-N-Out in L.A. pic.twitter.com/bmhbLhy3DB
— Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) January 8, 2024
He brought up his dinner during the acceptance speech a week later at the Critics Choice Awards, where he said, “Wow, guys. I didn't think my week could get any better than going viral for eating a cheeseburger. Seriously, guys, I need that endorsement. So, let's all just pray for me.”
We'll see what celebrities like Jimmy Kimmel end up at In-N-Out this year after the 96th Academy Awards on March 10 at 7 pm ET on ABC.