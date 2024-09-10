UFC flyweight Jimmy “The Brick” Flick may have suffered a tough loss in his recent fight against Nathan Maness, but the resilient fighter is determined to bounce back stronger than ever. In an exclusive interview with RG.org, Flick revealed the extent of the injuries he sustained during the bout and his unwavering determination to return to the cage before the year’s end.

Despite going the distance against a formidable opponent, Flick disclosed that he fought through a partially torn MCL and a partially torn muscle, injuries that undoubtedly hampered his performance. “Thank goodness I have no surgery,” Flick stated, expressing relief that his injuries won’t require surgical intervention. He is currently undergoing physical therapy and expects to be cleared for training in approximately three weeks.

Flick’s ability to endure the full three rounds against Maness, a known finisher in the flyweight division, is a testament to his grit and determination. This marked the first time in his UFC career that a fight went to a decision, highlighting his resilience even in the face of adversity.

“I thought my rib was broken in round two when he kicked me in the body,” Flick confessed, recalling a particularly painful moment in the fight. The impact of the kick forced him to slow down considerably, derailing his game plan of pushing the pace and increasing the pressure on his opponent. Despite the agonizing pain, Flick refused to give up. “I told my coach, ‘I think he broke my rib,'” he recounted. “He was like, ‘What do you want to do?’ ‘I want to keep fighting obviously.'”

Fortunately, Flick’s rib was not broken, although he admitted that it still doesn’t feel quite right. Now sidelined due to injury for the first time in his career, Flick is focused on a swift recovery and a quick return to action. He has his sights set on the UFC’s final fight card of the year on December 14th in Tampa Bay, Florida, but he remains open to any opportunities that may arise sooner.

While he awaits clearance to fight, Flick is already looking ahead to potential matchups. He expressed a strong desire to face Nick Piccininni, an Oklahoma State wrestler who recently made his UFC debut on short notice. Flick sees this as a clash between an All-American wrestler and an All-American Jiu-Jitsu practitioner, a fight that would undoubtedly excite fans in their home state of Oklahoma.

“I would love the Nick Piccininni,” Flick declared. “I probably can’t pronounce his name right, no disrespect to Nick or anything like that.” He acknowledged Piccininni’s impressive performance in his debut, despite the split decision loss, and believes a rematch with a full fight camp would likely result in a decisive victory for the wrestler.

“What I am saying is, I would love to fight an All-American wrestler vs. an All-American Jiu-Jitsu guy,” Flick emphasized. “Nick Piccininni, I ain’t got no disrespect for you, I’ll be watching you. If you do make it to the UFC, throw my name out there. I think it would be a great match and Oklahoma will love it.”

As Jimmy “The Brick” Flick embarks on his road to recovery, his fighting spirit remains undimmed. With two fights remaining on his current UFC contract, he is eager to secure another win this year and two more next year, positioning himself for a contract renewal and a continued pursuit of his championship aspirations.

Flick’s unwavering determination and his willingness to fight through adversity make him a fan favorite and a true embodiment of the warrior spirit that defines the sport of mixed martial arts. As he prepares for his return to the Octagon, fans can expect to see the same heart and tenacity that have become synonymous with the name Jimmy “The Brick” Flick.