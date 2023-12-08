Appearing on First Take, JJ Redick backed up Charles Barkley's "a** whooping" comments about Stephen A. Smith.

On Thursday, Charles Barkley hilariously went after Stephen A. Smith while First Take and the TNT crew went back and forth before the Milwaukee Bucks-Indiana Pacers In-Season Tournament game. The NBA legend didn't hold back and informed ESPN's top analyst how it would go down if they got in a fight. But JJ Redick chimed in on Friday morning and caught everyone's attention.

Chuck and Stephen A had the NBA world buzzing, as Barkley is television gold. Also, who else can get away with telling Smith they're going to “whoop his a**”?

Charles Barkley to Stephen A. Smith: “If you come over here with all that loud ass talking. This ain’t First Take. This gone be the first ass whooping you take.” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/D2JPUDOfnE — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 7, 2023

Just a hilarious moment from Barkley. However, apparently JJ Redick wanted to make sure that Stephen A. Smith knew that Charles Barkley would “whoop his a**.” Redick made an appearance on First Take on Friday morning. Pretty much immediately, the former NBA player informed Smith that Barkley would win that fight. The best part is that Redick said it with a straight face and looked serious about it.

“In all seriousness, I just want to say one thing. Stephen A., Chuck would absolutely whoop your a**. I think you know that, but I just want to state that for all of America to know that Chuck would whoop your a**.”

JJ Redick returned to First Take this morning with quite the message for Stephen A. Smith pic.twitter.com/6r5mUJG3nM — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 8, 2023

JJ Redick has a history of calling out Stephen A. Smith. It feels like the two are at odds anytime they're together on First Take. Redick uses his basketball knowledge and a ton of logic and almost always looked incredibly annoyed on the screen.

It's actually refreshing whenever Redick is on First Take. He's simply about the facts and isn't afraid to go toe-to-toe with anyone. For that reason, it's absolutely hilarious that he felt the need to let Smith know how a fight with Charles Barkley would go. So, shoutout JJ Redick!