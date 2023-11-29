JJ Redick is a former NBA guard and now is a successful sports media personality. Let's take a look at JJ Redick's net worth in 2023.

JJ Redick's net worth in 2023 is $50 million. Redick is a retired professional basketball player who suited up for several teams in the NBA, including the Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans, and the Dallas Mavericks.

Back in college, he was crowned as the National college player of the year and won the Rupp Award twice. Nowadays, Redick works as an analyst for ESPN. For this piece, let's take a closer look JJ Redick's net worth in 2023.

JJ Redick's net worth in 2023 (Estimate): $50 million

JJ Redick was born on June 24, 1984, in Cookeville, Tenn. He attended Cave Spring High School, where he kick-started his amateur basketball career. As part of Cave Spring High School's basketball team, Redick currently holds the record for most points in the school's record books with at least 2,000 points.

Redick further boosted his stock by playing in the Jordan Classic and the McDonald's All-American game. In the latter, Redick posted 26 points, while knocking down five of six from beyond the arc.

Coming off a stellar high school stint, Redick was considered to be a five-star recruit and the second-best shooting guard of his class, as per Scout. After graduating from Cave Spring High School, Redick decided to attend Duke University.

In 2002 alone, Redick is arguably one of the most decorated players in amateur basketball history. During that year, he was crowned McDonald's All-American Game MVP, Virgnia Mr. Basketball, and Second team Parade All-American.

Unlike most NBA talents, Redick played out all of his college playing years. In four seasons with the Blue Devils, Redick averaged 19.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.

With Duke, Redick continued to collect a handful of distinctions. He was a two-time ACC Tournament MVP, a four-time All-ACC player, a two-time consensus First Team All-American, and was awarded the Rupp Trophy twice. Redick was also crowned as the National College Player of the Year in his final college year and was one of the greatest college basketball players of the 21st Century.

JJ Redick is drafted by the Magic

After spending four seasons at Duke, Redick finally declared for the 2006 NBA Draft. On draft night, Redick was selected in the first round with the 11th overall pick by the Orlando Magic. Shortly after, Redick signed a two-year rookie deal worth $3.9 million.

During his first few seasons in Orlando, Redick initially struggled to find his place in the Magic's rotation. However, Redick did help the Magic make an NBA Finals appearance in 2009. During the 2009 playoffs, Redick was a reliable shooter for Orlando, hitting 40 percent of his threes while scoring 6.0 points per outing.

A season later, Redick led the NBA for most games played by suiting up in all of the Magic's 82 games that year. Furthermore, he also improved his numbers to 9.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game while making 41 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. With an improved performance, the Magic rewarded Redick with a three-year contract extension worth $19 million, according to Bleacher Report.

Since signing the contract extension, Redick started to average in double figures, despite mostly coming off the bench. Redick would suit up for the Magic until the 2012-13 season. Furthermore, since Redick's rookie season, the Magic consistently made the playoffs.

JJ Redick is traded to the Milwaukee Bucks

After nearly seven seasons in Orlando, Redick found himself traded to the Milwaukee Bucks along with Gustavo Ayon and Ish Smith. In 28 games, Redick averaged 12.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per outing. The Bucks were also able to make the playoffs that year.

During the 2013 offseason, Redick was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers as part of a three-team trade that also involved the Bucks and the Phoenix Suns. After the trade, Redick signed a lucrative four-year contract worth $27 million to play for Los Angeles. With the Clippers, Redick became the team's starting guard during its Lob City era, which starred Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan.

With Redick on the team, the Clippers were a playoff fixture in four seasons. During those years, Redick averaged 15.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. Particularly in the 2015-16 season, Redick established himself as a 3-point threat in the NBA after leading the league in 3-point percentage by hitting a 48 percent clip from downtown.

JJ Redick signs with the Sixers

After repeated playoff exits, Redick's frustration grew, which prompted him to refuse to rejoin the Clippers when he became a free agent in 2017. As a result, Redick opted to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers. The former Duke standout inked a one-year contract worth $23 million, as per sources.

Redick would play for the Sixers for a pair of seasons, both of which saw the team make the postseason. This was also when Redick purchased a penthouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., for $6 million.

In 2018, Redick signed another one-year contract, this time worth $12.3 million, according to Spotrac. In the 2018-19 season, Redick tallied a career-high of 18.1 points per game to go along with 2.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

JJ Redick signs with the Pelicans

Given Redick's veteran experience, the New Orleans Pelicans signed him to a two-year contract worth $26.5 million, as per Bleacher Report. During his first season with the Pelicans, Redick averaged 15.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per outing, with the remaining of the season played inside the NBA Bubble.

Unfortunately, it would also mark the first time in Redick's NBA career that the deadeye shooter missed the playoffs after the Pelicans posted a 30-42 record. Based on reports, it was considered to be the NBA’s longest-active individual playoff streak.

In the 2020-21 season, Redick found himself traded midway through the season along with Nicolo Melli to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for James Johnson, Wesley Iwundu, a second-round draft pick, and cash. It would be Redick's final NBA team. In 13 games, Redick put up 4.4 points per game, while making 40 percent of his threes.

After the season, Redick formally announced his retirement from professional basketball.

The JJ Redick Podcast

JJ Redick is concerned that some players in today's game don't have their priorities in order. pic.twitter.com/570jfN5Csg — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 16, 2020

After hanging up his basketball sneakers, Redick didn't really move away from basketball. In fact, he launched his own basketball podcast called The JJ Redick Podcast, which started in Yahoo Sports before moving to Uninterrupted and The Ringer.

With the successful launch of The JJ Redick Podcast, the former NBA player founded the sports media production firm called ThreeFourTwo Productions. The production company provides an insider's look at the sports industry in terms of personalities, stories, etc. Some of its shows include Fairgame, Macrodosing, The Long Shot, and The Old Man & the Tree.

JJ Redick signs with ESPN to be an analyst

In 2021, Redick joined ESPN's broadcast team for the firm's NBA coverage. A year later, the sports media giant rewarded the 15-year NBA veteran with a long-term contract extension. As part of ESPN, Redick currently serves as a game analyst.

