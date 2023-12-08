NBA analyst Charles Barkley poked fun at ESPN talk show host Stephen A. Smith prior to the NBA On-Season Tournament semis on Thursday.

It takes one loudmouth to put another loudmouth in his place. That was exactly what TNT's Charles Barkley did to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith prior to the NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals on Thursday.

TNT and ESPN collaborated on a pre-game segment for the NBA In-Season Tournament game between the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks. Charles Barkley hilariously called out Stephen A. Smith and warned him not to cross the line during their segment, per The Spun's Hunter Hodies.

Charles Barkley's message to Stephen A. Smith 😂 "This ain't First Take! This is gonna be the ;First to Ass Whooping You Take'" pic.twitter.com/GHq5Gx8eLf — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) December 7, 2023

“Let me tell you something, Stephen A. If you come over here with all that loud-ass talking, this ain't ‘First Take.' This is gonna be the first to ass whooping you'll take if you come over here with that loud-ass talk,” Charles Barkley emphatically said.

Stephen A. Smith and the rest of the broadcast crew promptly cracked up in response to Sir Charles' diatribe. Obviously, Charles Barkley enjoyed roasting Smith in front of a national television audience.

The festivities between the two famous basketball analysts were an entertaining prelude to the Pacers' 128-119 win over the Bucks on Thursday.

Indy had a 12-point lead over Milwaukee at the break. However, the Bucks roared back behind Damian Lillard's hot shooting in the third quarter. The game became a see-saw affair until the Pacers broke the game wide open late in the fourth quarter.

Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton drilled a three-pointer over Brook Lopez from right quarter-court to put the game out of reach. Haliburton promptly looked at his wrist as if to tell everyone, “It's our time.”

Good-natured ribbing between TNT's Charles Barkley and ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is always must-see television. We hope we will see more of their antics moving forward.