Jodie Foster is over the superhero fad, including the MCU and DCU, and hopes that there will still be seats at the table for other films.

Speaking to Elle, Foster slammed superhero movies and wants them to be snapped away like Thanos did in Infinity War.

“It's a phase. It's a phase that's lasted a little too long for me, but it's a phase, and I've seen so many different phases,” Foster said. “Hopefully people will be sick of it soon.”

Now, that doesn't mean she doesn't acknowledge some of them as good. “The good ones — like Iron Man, Black Panther, The Matrix — I marvel at those movies, and I'm swept up in the entertainment of it, but that's not why I became an actor,” she added. “And those movies don't change my life. Hopefully there'll be room for everything else.”

Jodie Foster's first real prominent roles were in Martin Scorsese's early works. She appeared in both Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore and Taxi Driver in the 1970s.

Throughout the 70s and 80s, Foster would star in the likes of Freaky Friday, Carny, and The Accused. In 1991, she landed another one of her signature roles. She starred in The Silence of the Lambs with Anthony Hopkins as Clarice Starling. The film was nominated for seven Oscars, winning five including Best Actress for Foster.

In recent years, Foster has continued to act. She will executive produce and star in Season 4 of True Detective. She also starred in the new film Nyad, her first film since 2021's The Mauritanian.

The MCU and DCU have dominated pop culture for over the past decade. We'll see if Foster's wish comes true and the public loses interest over time.