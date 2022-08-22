Joe Biden administration not pleased with Dennis Rodman’s Brittney Griner plan

Brittney Griner is still in Russian prison and the U.S. is trying to get her back to the States. Rumors of a prisoner swap have been made public but nothing has come to fruition. But there is one man who may be able to save the day… Dennis Rodman. Rodman, a highly controversial former NBA star, recently stated that he is going to Russia to try and help Griner, via NBC News.

“I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl,” he said. “I’m trying to go this week.”

Rodman has conducted informal diplomacy missions on behalf of the U.S. in the past. But it would be truly something if he can single-handedly improve Brittney Griner’s current situation. However, the White House reportedly is not in favor of Dennis Rodman traveling to Russia, per Yahoo Sports.

An anonymous White House official in the Biden administration made the following statement in reference to Dennis Rodman’s Russia trip.

“It is public information that the administration has made a significant offer to the Russians and anything other than negotiating further through the established channel is likely to complicate and hinder release efforts.”

It was initially assumed that Dennis Rodman received approval from the White House to go to Russia based on his original statement. But if the White House hasn’t granted approval, one has to wonder who did?

Dennis Rodman could be a hero if his Russia trip pays dividends for Griner. At the same time, he could make the situation even worse. We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.