President Joe Biden saw Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One and had a visceral reaction to the film.

An alarming response

Dead Reckoning Part One pits Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and the team against the Entity (a dangerous AI). It's the biggest threat they've faced to date, and they are in a race to stop it against a threat from Ethan's past, Gabriel (Esai Morales).

Deputy White House Chief of Staff Bruce Reed told the Associated Press about President Biden's reaction to the new Mission: Impossible film. He noted that Biden was both “impressed and alarmed” after seeing “fake AI images of himself.”

“If he hadn't already been concerned about what could go wrong with AI before that movie, he saw plenty more to worry about,” Reed said.

Tom Cruise has led the Mission: Impossible franchise since its first installment in 1996. In recent years, the films have become a case study observing what insane stunt Cruise can pull off (practically). They've reached some dazzling heights, including Cruise's most recent stunt of driving a motorcycle off a cliff.

An eighth Mission: Impossible film is coming. However, it appears that it will drop the Dead Reckoning title. Filming paused when the SAG-AFTRA strike hits, so it remains to be seen when the film will hit theaters. Paramount currently has the film slated for a May 23, 2025 release date after pushing it several times.

President Joe Biden had also seen Oppenheimer earlier this year. I wonder what thoughts Christopher Nolan's epic provoked.