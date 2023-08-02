President Joe Biden indulged in a movie night on the same night that former President Donald Trump was indicted. He saw Oppenheimer and gave his review of Christopher Nolan's latest.

On August 1, Biden and the First Lady attended a public screening of Oppenheimer at Atlantic Theaters Movies in Rehoboth Beach, DE. The couple have been vacationing there this week.

After the screening, Biden called the film “compelling.” A reporter added that the Bidens sat in the seventh row and had half of it to themselves. They also sat through the entire three-hour runtime without getting up at all.

Oppenheimer is Christopher Nolan's latest film and follows the career of its titular physicist (played by Cillian Murphy). Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., and Rami Malek also lead the A-list ensemble.

The film was released on July 21, creating the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon as it shared its release date with Barbie. Greta Gerwig's film has been the main subject of news as it has dominated the box office — grossing nearly $800 million already — but that doesn't mean that Oppenheimer hasn't been a resounding success for Universal. The film has grossed $412 million to date after an $82.4 million domestic opening — taking full advantage of its IMAX screenings.

It's great to hear that even President Joe Biden is supporting local movie theaters. The White House screens films, but Biden proved to be just like so many others by visiting his local movie theater to see Oppenheimer. Now the question remains of whether or not he's seen Barbie.

Oppenheimer is in theaters now.