Joe Jonas' net worth in 2023 is $50 million. Jonas has parlayed his boyband roots into considerable wealth. The re-emergence of the Jonas Brothers will only help him see his growth explode even further. Let's look at Joe Jonas' net worth in 2023.

Joe Jonas' net worth in 2023 (estimate): $50 million

From dominating the billboard charts as a teenager to returning with his brothers in 2019, Joe Jonas has the star power to confirm his wealth. Joe Jonas' net worth in 2023 sits at about $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Jonas burst onto the scene with his brothers, debuting as the lead singer of the Jonas Brothers. The second-eldest Jonas brother, Joe is a two-time Grammy Award nominee. He has sung several of the band's hit songs, such as Burnin' Up, Gotta Find You, Sucker, This Is Me and Year 3000. After a break to pursue other ventures, the band has reunited to go on a worldwide tour.

Joe Jonas' early career

In 2005, Joe teamed up with brothers Kevin and Nick to record their first song, Please Be Mine. While working on their debut album, the brothers toured with Jesse McCartney, Kelly Clarkson and The Click Five. The band also started making appearances on Disney Channel.

The band released their first album, It's About Time, in 2006 before signing with Hollywood Records. As they began to release more albums, the band's popularity continued to grow. Their second self-titled album broke into the top-five on the Billboard 200 in 2007. Their third album, A Little Bit Longer, topped the charts and the single S.O.S became their first top-20 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. This single ended up selling over 1.5 million copies. The band fourth album, Lines, Vines, and Trying Times, also reached No. 1 on the charts.

In 2008, Joe and his brothers began starring in their own Disney series, Jonas Brothers: Living the Dream. They also made their film debut in Disney Channel's Camp Rock that same. The brothers also came out with a less successful sequel, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.

Joe Jonas' solo career

While still performing with the Jonas Brothers, Joe tried his hand at a solo career. He released the album Fastlife, which reached No. 15 on the charts, in 2011, joining Britney Spears on her European tour.

After the breakup of the Jonas Brothers, Joe began working on a new musical project, eventually creating the pop band DNCE. They had one hit song during his time with the band, Cake by the Ocean, which was released in 2015. Joe took time to be a guest mentor on the American version of The Voice as well, also serving as a coach on the Australian version.

Joe Jonas' personal life

Jonas has been the subject of a lot of drama in his personal life, most notably with his relationships. He dated AJ Michalka for a year when the Jonas Brothers went on tour with Aly & AJ in 2005. He then entered a relationship with Taylor Swift, which ended with Swift reportedly making Jonas the subject of several of her breakup songs. Jonas has also dated celebrities Demi Lovato, Blanda Eggenschwiler and Gigi Hadid.

Jonas would end up dating Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner in 2016 after he slid a direct message to her on Instagram. The couple dated until 2019 when they had an impromptu wedding celebration in Las Vegas. They decided to have a bigger ceremony at Le Chateau de Torreau in France. In following years, the couple welcomed two daughters into the world.

Unfortunately, according to a joint Instagram statement on September 5th, 2023, Jonas and Sophie Tuner confirmed they will be filing for a divorce. There was much speculation that the relationship was headed in this direction, so the couple's confirmation wasn't a surprise to the public.

Joe Jonas' endorsement deals

In 2022, Jonas became the brand ambassador of Merz Aesthetics for its Botox-rivaling anti-wrinkle injection. This endorsement was met with mixed reactions. He is also the co-founder of Ohza, a carbonated sangria brand.

In 2017, the luxury brand Guess signed the singer to be the face of its new underwear line called “Hero.” Jonas was featured with Charlotte McKinney in worldwide ads for the company's beachwear and lingerie section.

The Jonas Brothers have proven their staying power by dominating the charts in the early 2010s and then returning to top the charts again in the early 2020s. Joe Jonas has the potential to continue to build on his wealth in years to come. Was the net worth of Joe Jonas in 2023 higher or lower than you expected?