After rumors swirled of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas divorcing, the two have released a statement via Instagram.

Both Turner and Jonas posted the same statement within minutes of each other on their respective Instagram accounts on Wednesday morning. The two have 14 and 13 million followers, respectively.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the statement begins. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

The rumors of Turner and Jonas splitting began the other day. TODAY had obtained a petition for dissolution of marriage that was filed by Jonas on September 5, stating that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.” It became confusing as Jonas was recently seen sporting his wedding ring during a recent show, but perhaps that was an attempting to simmer the rumors.

Sophie Turner is an actress known for her role as Sansa Stark in HBO's Game of Thrones. She played the role for eight years, receiving an Emmy nomination in 2019 for her performance. On the film side, she portrayed Jean Grey/Phoenix in the Fox Marvel universe. She played the role in two films including Dark Phoenix.

Joe Jonas is currently embarking on the “Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour.” with the Jonas Brothers. It's a celebration of all of their works, their “Eras” tour, and the sets consist of three hours of hits. The tour kicked off on August 12 and will continue through next year.