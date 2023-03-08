Ever since the Jonas Brothers rocked the world, Joe Jonas was often the centerpiece of the band’s success given that he was the lead singer. Joe further rose to fame after working on several projects under Disney Channel, allowing them to appear in series such as Camp Rock, Jonas Brothers: Living the Dream, Jonas, and even made a cameo in the hit show Hannah Montana. But while Joe and the Jonas Brothers made their mark making music, Joe’s wife has been carving her own journey to success. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Joe Jonas’ wife Sophie Turner.

Joe Jonas’ Wife Sophie Turner

Joe and Sophie met in 2016 when the former started interacting with the latter on Instagram. Since then, the couple immediately hit it off. In 2019, the couple got married.

Sophie Turner was born on February 21, 1996 in Northampton, England, United Kingdom. She studied at Warwick Prep School before taking secondary education at The King’s High School for Girls.

As early as three years old, Sophie was already a member of the Playbox Theatre Company. As a result, it was only natural for her to start an acting career. Right off the bat, Sophie was already part of a successful TV Series Game of Thrones.

In the adventures-filled dramatic series, she made the character of Sansa Stark come to life. Game of Thrones was a huge hit and lasted for eight seasons. At one point, it was even dubbed as the world’s most popular show. During its final season, Game of Thrones raked in at least 13.6 million viewers. But more importantly, the series would go on to win 59 Primetime Emmy Awards. For Sophie’s performance as Sansa Stark, she earned a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at the Primetime Emmy Awards. Sophie was also nominated for a Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series.

In 2013, Sophie made her big screen debut by starring in the film Another Me. Here, she acted opposite Rhys Ifans. Sophie would appear in several more TV projects and films including Barely Lethal, The Thirteenth Tale, Time Freak, Josie, Broken Soldier, Survive, Heavy, Do Revenge, and StoryBots: Answer Time.

However, Sophie made waves again after joining the X-Men franchise as Jean Grey. She made her X-Men debut as Jean Grey in the film X-Men: Apocalypse in 2016. Here, she acted alongside established Hollywood stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, and Rose Byrne. X-Men: Apocalypse would go on to earn $533 million dollars across the world. Three years later, Sophie reprised the role of Jean Grey in X-Men: Dark Phoenix. With a decorated acting resume, Sophie has carved out a relatively successful career. In fact, she’s also set to star in crime drama TV series Joan.

In 2016, Joe slid a direct message to Sophie’s Instagram. This led to them meeting each other in the UK, while Joe was having a tour.

According to People magazine, Sophie revealed “He didn’t bring security. He brought a friend, and they drank just as hard as the rest of us. I remember the two of us spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we just found a space far in the corner and we just talked. We talked for hours, and hours, and hours. And I was, like, not bored. It wasn’t contrived. It wasn’t small talk — it was just so easy. And soon we were, like, inseparable. I went on tour with him.”

The couple would easily click and lead to a series of dates from Halloween parties to King of Leon concerts, and even adopted a dog together. In September 2017, Joe and Sophie decided to take in Siberian Huskies with the names of Porky Basquiat and Waldo Picasso. Just a month later, Joe popped the question, in which Sophie said yes, which led to their engagement.

In 2019, the couple got a chance to work together on a project. In the Jonas Brothers’ music video for Sucker, Sophie appeared alongside Joe, Kevin, Nick Jonas, and their respective partners in Danielle and established actress Priyanka Chopra. While working with her fiance for the first time seems like a memorable experience, for Sophie, it was “chaotic”.

In an interview with USA Today, Sophie elaborated “[With Game of Thrones] you have to be done with this scene by a certain time and you have to say these words and stand at exactly these spots, because otherwise it wouldn’t work. Whereas with a music video, it’s just much more kind of free and loose and improvisational.”

In May 2019, the couple officially got married and held their first impromptu wedding celebration in Las Vegas. Given that it was only a surprise wedding, Sophie and Joe decided to hold a more solemn ceremony in Le Chateau de Tourreau in France. Since then, the couple has started a family together by welcoming two daughters into this world.

Nonetheless, this is all the information we have on Joe Jonas’ wife Sophie Turner.