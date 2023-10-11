Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have broken their silence after the couple reached a temporary custody agreement amid their ongoing divorce. The couple shares two daughters: Willa, 3, and Delphine, 15 months.

“After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents,” the former couple said in a statement.

When Jonas filed for divorce, the legal documents obtained by PEOPLE, it stated that a plan would be created for their daughters' care.

“A parenting plan should be established, which addresses all parenting issues and contains a timesharing schedule providing for frequent and continuing contact with both parties. The children have been residing with their father in Miami and other locations throughout the United States,” the document read.

Prior to the custody agreement, an “abduction” rumor ran rampant which Jonas' legal team shut down after the singer was accused of withholding the children's passports.

“The children were not abducted,” Joe's rep said in a lengthy statement per E! News. “After being in Joe's care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother. Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the UK and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently.”

“Joe has already disavowed any and all statements purportedly made on his behalf that were disparaging of Sophie,” the rep continued. “They were made without his approval and are not consistent with his views. His wish is that Sophie reconsider her harsh legal position and move forward in a more constructive and private manner. His only concern is the well-being of his children.”

Joe Jonas Files For Divorce From Sophie Turner

Last month, Jonas filed for divorce from Turner after four years of marriage. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas connected on social media in 2016 and began dating soon after. They announced that they were engaged in 2017 and eloped in Las Vegas in May 2019. A month later they had an intimate ceremony Le Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France with their closest friends and family.