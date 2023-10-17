Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are looking into solidifying a permanent custody agreement. “They’re going to see how this arrangement works out and then make a final decision on the permanent solution, but for now, they can relax,” an insider told US Weekly amid the temporary agreement they made earlier last month. The couple shares two daughters: Willa, 3, and Delphine, 15 months.

“After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents,” the former couple said in a statement.

According to the custody agreement, a “timesharing schedule” is now in effect between the formal couple.

The insider said that they are happy that they have come to a conclusion for right now.

“Although it’s a temporary custody agreement at the moment, Sophie and Joe both realize this could have been a much more long, drawn-out process,” the source says per the outlet. “So, they’re feeling relieved they were able to find some common ground and compromise on this issue for the time being.”

Prior to the custody agreement, an “abduction” rumor ran rampant which Jonas' legal team shut down after the singer was accused of withholding the children's passports.

“The children were not abducted,” Joe's rep said in a lengthy statement per E! News. “After being in Joe's care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother. Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the UK and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently.”

Joe Jonas Files For Divorce From Sophie Turner

Last month, Jonas filed for divorce from Turner after four years of marriage. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas connected on social media in 2016 and began dating soon after. They announced that they were engaged in 2017 and eloped in Las Vegas in May 2019. A month later they had an intimate ceremony Le Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France with their closest friends and family.

The temporary custody agreement will take the couple through the holidays and it will end on January 7.