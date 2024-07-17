Joe Manganiello is refuting the claim that his ex-wife Sofia Vergara made about the reason for their divorce. The couple was married for seven years before they announced their divroce back in 2023. While the couple stayed primarily tight-lipped about their divorce, back in July 2023, the Modern Family alum told the Spanish newspaper El Pais that they did not agree about having children.

“My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom,” Vergara explained to the outlet the time. “I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore.”

“I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore,” she continued. “I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother.”

Vergara's son Manolo was born in 1991. She welcomed her son with then-husband Joe Gonzalez, and they ended up getting a divorce in 1993.

Joe Manganiello Refutes Sofia Vergara's Claim

However, in a new interview with Men's Journal published on July 16, Manganiello said the Vergara's statement about their divorce is not true.

“We did try to have a family for the first year and a half. And we had a huge conversation right out of the gate during the first month we dated,” he recollected about his past relationship. “I said, ‘If you're done with kids, then I understand. Just tell me, and I'll know what this is, and that's okay.' But that wasn't the case with her. And I swore to her that I would never leave if it didn't work out. And I didn't.”

“It's because two people grew apart, and sometimes that happens,” he explained of his reasoning behind the split.

He also added that he did not like how the public portrayed him after the breakup when word got out that he potentially gave Vergara an ultimatum.

“To be painted as if I had some sort of midlife crisis, and after nine years, turned to somebody and gave them an ultimatum of, ‘Do this potentially unhealthy thing to your body, or else I'm gone'? That’s never who I was,” he added.

Their divorce was finalized in February, and they have both found love in new relationships. Manganiello is dating actress Caitlin O'Connor, and Vergara is in a relationship with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman.

Vergara has not responded to Manganiello's allegations at the time of this writing.