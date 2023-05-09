Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

Plenty of Los Angeles Dodgers fans took exception to the San Diego Padres trolling Clayton Kershaw with a meme of the pitcher crying on the Petco Park scoreboard last week. Even Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove has admitted that he didn’t love the move after San Diego handed Kershaw and the Dodgers a loss Friday night.

Kershaw surrendered four runs in 4.2 innings as the Padres beat the Dodgers 5-2 to open their three-game series. Joe Musgrove said he understood the excitement over defeating their rivals, but he was opposed to the jab at Kershaw.

“I get what’s going on there. I don’t like it,” Musgrove said on “Foul Territory” Tuesday. “That guy’s a Hall of Famer. I’ve heard nothing but good things about him. I spent some time with him at the All-Star Game last year. So I don’t think he’s ultra-sensitive. I don’t think he’s looking too much into it. But it’s not a very good look on our half.”

"It's like that f—— boogeyman that follows you around everywhere … To come back and beat 'em when it matters most, it felt really f—— good."@itsFatherJoe44 talks about the Dodgers-Padres rivalry. pic.twitter.com/9RPT8RiJFw — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 9, 2023

When Kershaw was told about the image on the scoreboard, he brushed it off and noted that he should’ve pitched better. Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a pair of home runs off Kershaw, becoming the first player to do so multiple times against the three-time NL Cy Young winner.

The Dodgers ultimately got the last laugh. They beat the Padres in the final two games of the series, extending their lead atop the NL West. Musgrove allowed one unearned run over five innings during Sunday’s rubber match. Mookie Betts hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning before Los Angeles won 5-2 in extra innings.

The Padres upset the Dodgers in four games during their 2022 NLDS matchup. Kershaw took the Game 2 loss, missing a chance to give Los Angeles a commanding 2-0 series lead.

It won’t be a surprise if the Dodgers and Padres collide again in this year’s playoffs.