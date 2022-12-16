By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Joey Gallo is headed to Minnesota. Gallo and the Twinshave agreed to a one-year contract worth $11 million, sources told Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, with Jon Heyman first to report the deal.

This will be Gallo’s fourth different team since the 2021 season. The slugger was dealt from the Texas Rangers to the New York Yankees ahead of the 2021 trade deadline after enjoying an All-Star first half in Texas.

But Gallo sputtered in the Bronx, posting a career-worst .660 OPS in one and-a-half seasons with the club.

Batting just .159 with 12 homers in 273 plate appearances, Gallo was then shipped to the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of last year’s trade deadline.

But the results weren’t much better in sunny California. Joey Gallo posted a .671 OPS in 44 games played.

However, agent Scott Boras, in an attempt to drum up his MLB free agency market, blamed his low production numbers in LA on a lack of playing time.

Boras also pointed out that Gallo, a pull-hitter, will benefit from the MLB’s shift ban in 2023, which is a valid point.

All this brings Joey Gallo to the Twins, who are looking to remain competitive after losing Carlos Correa to the San Francisco Giants.

At his best, Gallo is a mighty slugger who can hold his own in the middle of the order. He enjoyed back-to-back 40-homer seasons in 2017 and 2018, then clubbed 38 long balls in 2021.

There should be no shortage of playing time in a Twins outfield with oft-injured players, such as Byron Buxton and Alex Kirilloff.

Plus, with right-fielder Max Kepler on the trade block, a starting job could open up soon for Joey Gallo.

He’ll be getting a big opportunity in a make-or-break year.