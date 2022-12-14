By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The Minnesota Twins weren’t able to keep Carlos Correa this offseason, but it wasn’t for their lack of effort. They made a giant bid to re-sign the shortstop, though it wasn’t enough to top what the San Francisco Giants offered him.

San Francisco handed Correa a 13-year deal worth $350 million. On the other hand, the Twins were only able to put $285 million for 10 years on the table for the talented shortstop, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. With that, it was a no-brainer for the 28-year-old Correa to pick the Giants deal.

Despite failing to keep Correa, though, the Twins are not crying over it. Instead, they are said to be shifting their focus now on free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson to immediately replace the hole on that position.

Swanson has been linked with several teams though, with the St. Louis Cardinals said to be the likeliest landing spots if the Atlanta Braves are not able to work on a new deal with him.

It remains to be seen what the Twins will do, but it won’t be a surprise if they turn aggressive in their pursuit of a new star shortstop. While Correa’s one season in Minnesota is truly bizarre, it doesn’t mean he is someone that is easily replaceable. After all, he is a player who made 22 home runs for the team while slashing .291/.366/.467 in 136 games.