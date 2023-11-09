John Calipari is one of the most important coaches in college basketball history, but what is his net worth in 2023?

Until Nov. 7, John Calipari – the head coach of the Kentucky men's basketball team – was the highest-paid coach in college basketball. John Calipari's net worth in 2023 is about $45 million, which makes him one of the richest college basketball coaches ever. In this article, we will look at how Calipari came to his wealth.

John Calipari's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $45 million

Calipari has become most known for his tenure with Kentucky, and he has become a legendary coach while leading the team. However, his income and career started long before he became a Wildcat.

Calipari has revolutionized college basketball, and his impact on the college game will last forever.

John Calipari's early days

John Calipari came from humble beginnings. He came from a poor Italian family in Pennsylvania. His dad was a steel mill worker, and his mother worked at a school cafeteria.

Calipari was a basketball player himself, and his skills allowed him the chance to play collegiate ball. A point guard, Calipari started out at UNC Wilmington, where he played two seasons. Calipari's final two seasons were played at Clarion. He led his team in assists and free throw percentage at Clarion.

After college, Calipari immediately picked up coaching. He worked as an associate assistant at Kansas under Ted Owens and then Larry Brown from 1982-85. Calipari was the low man on the totem pole, and he did whatever was asked of him.

Calipari worked his way up through the ranks, and eventually, he was hired as an assistant coach for Pittsburgh. He was known for working hard and retaining every piece of information he learned. Because of that, he became a head coach at only 29 years old for UMass. The team he inherited was one of the worst in the nation, but his transformation of the program was one of the best in the history of college basketball.

John Calipari's rise to fame

Three times, Calipari was named the Atlantic-10 Coach of the Year while at UMass. He coached a National College Player of the Year in Marcus Camby, and five of the nine times that the team made the NCAA Tournament in their history were under the leadership of Calipari.

His teams became known for being some of the hardest-working teams. He pushed his players hard, and it nearly always translated to winning. That was until he was promoted to the professional ranks. He signed a five-year, $15 million deal to coach the New Jersey Nets. The organization handed him the keys to the franchise and even gave him the title and duties of executive vice president of basketball operation. Calipari's Nets made the playoffs in one of his three seasons, but ultimately, he was fired after going 72-112. He had another stint assisting Larry Brown, this time with the Philadelphia 76ers before he returned to college.

John Calipari at Memphis

Calipari's coaching style didn't fit the NBA game, but it was perfect for college. The coach returned to right where he left off when he left UMass, but this time as the coach for Memphis.

At Memphis, Calipari became known for securing elite-level recruits. It directly translated to winning, and the Tigers were largely successful during his tenure. He won 214 games from 2000-2009 with Memphis, and his teams won 30-plus games in four straight seasons. That was a record, but his wins during the third season at Memphis were ultimately vacated. His team even won a record 38 games, but those wins were vacated as well. The wins were vacated because the team played an ineligible Derrick Rose. Years prior, while at UMass, Calipari's teams were surrounded by controversy because Marcus Camby had accepted gifts. At both UMass and Memphis, Calipari found loads of success, but a cloud was cast over his achievements because of these scandals.

John Calipari at Kentucky

That didn't prevent Kentucky from hiring Calipari in 2009, though. He immediately became the highest-paid coach in the nation when he was paid $31.65 million over an eight-year deal.

Again, Calipari did nothing but win. The record for wins in a season that was taken away from Calipari ended up right back in his hands. He won 38 games twice with Kentucky. He even won a NCAA Tournament with the Wildcats in 2012.

In 2019, he signed a 10-year deal that pays over $8 million per season. The overall value of the deal is $61.5 million. The deal made him the highest-paid basketball coach in college for years, but he was just surpassed by Bill Self for that honor. Self signed a new deal with Kansas on Nov. 7.

Overall, Calipari has clearly established himself as one of the greatest college basketball coaches of all time. He went about things differently than most coaches, but there is no doubt that he changed the college game forever. He made it the norm for elite players to come in and play one year at a prestigious university before heading to the NBA Draft. The one-and-done route was a rarity before Calipari, and now it is rare for players to not take that route. Despite the challenges that come with infrequently having veteran players, Calipari has still managed to go 791-251 in his collegiate head coaching career. He has coached a number of top draft picks, and he is loved by his players.

Calipari's current deal lasts until 2028-29, but he will have the opportunity to opt out of coaching duties and become a special assistant to the athletic director after this season if he so chooses. It is a rare clause to have in a contract, but Calipari has always had contracts never seen before. In fact, his current deal has a number of other perks. This includes football tickets, a country club membership, and personal automobiles.

