John Cena is a WWE icon. He also wants AEW star MJF to be as well.
During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Cena reflected on meeting MJF at the premiere of The Iron Claw last year. Cena first acknowledged that while he is a WWE star for life, he still wanted to meet the AEW star. The old Cena may not have taken that step, but an older, wiser one did.
He revealed that while they were talking, Cena joked about prodding MJF to join the “right team,” aka WWE.
“Then we got back and I was able to talk to him more and I kind of was like, ‘Maybe we can get you to play for the right team one day,'” Cena revealed. “There's no denying the fact that he's doing good work and I don't think that I should ignore that.”
MJF is one of AEW's biggest talents. He joined the company in 2019 and is a former World Champion. He held the top prize in the company for over 400 days before dropping it to Samoa Joe at Worlds End on December 30, 2023. Since then, MJF has not been seen on TV. Eventually, his contract will be up with AEW. It remains to be seen if he has re-signed with the company or if he will jump ship to WWE.
John Cena's career
John Cena was the face of WWE for over a decade. A 16-time world champion, Cena is also one of the most accomplished wrestlers in the company's history.
During his time with the company, Cena began acting. This began with WWE Studios films like The Marine and 12 Rounds. In the 2010s, Cena began taking on legitimate film roles. He starred in the likes of Daddy's Home 2, Blockers, Bumblebee, Dolittle, F9, and The Suicide Squad. Cena also led the DCEU series, Peacemaker, and has also starred in Barbie, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and Argylle.