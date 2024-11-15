While it is sad that the John Cena WWE farewell tour will soon commence in 2025, he will be at the Royal Rumble.

In a new video posted by WWE to promote the tickets for the 2025 Royal Rumble going on sale, Cena revealed his status. It sounds like he will compete in the 30-man battle royal on February 1.

Expand Tweet

“Those are strong words, ‘the last time is now,'” Cena began. “In 2025, there will be a myriad of history-making events. The last time I will ever compete in a Royal Rumble event is February 1, Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, and you wanna make sure you're there. It is my last Royal Rumble as the Road to WrestleMania kicks off.”

Cena's retirement tour will consist of about 36 dates, according to the 16-time world champion. Included in those is the Royal Rumble, the first marquee event of the year. He is also expected to be on the first episode of Monday Night RAW when it moves to Netflix on January 6, 2025.

John Cena's 2025 WWE farewell tour

After over two decades, John Cena will be retiring from WWE after a farewell tour in 2025, which will include the Royal Rumble. He announced it at the 2024 Money in the Bank PLE in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The tour will start on the first episode of RAW on Netflix in January 2025. He will compete at the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania for the last time before hanging up the jean shorts.

He started his main roster career in 2002. Cena was one of the WWE's top stars for over a decade, winning 16 world championships and tying Ric Flair's record for the most world championship title reigns.

However, starting in 2019, he became a part-time performer due to his Hollywood obligations. As his movie career rose, his time in WWE dwindled.

He has always made time for at least one match every year since the start of his part-time status began. Cena's most recent match came on the RAW after WrestleMania XL when he teamed with the Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) against Judgment Day's Finn Bálord, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio.

Early in his Hollywood career, Cena starred in WWE-produced movies like The Marine, 12 Rounds, and Legendary. A few years later, he began landing small roles in comedies such as Trainwreck, Sisters, and Daddy's Home.

In the following years, he got bigger roles. He starred in Ferdinand and returned for Daddy's Home 2 in 2017. His first chance to lead a comedy was Blockers.

Since then, he has starred in Bumblebee, Playing with Fire, Dolittle, F9, The Suicide Squad, Vacation Friends, The Independent, Barbie, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Argylle, and Ricky Stanicky. Soon, he will return for the second season of the DC series Peacemaker.