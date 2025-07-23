It's not just fans who were disappointed with rapper Travis Scott appearing at WrestleMania 41; WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre is not a fan either.

While appearing on fellow wrestler Logan Paul‘s Impaulsive podcast (at the 8:12 mark), McIntyre dished on Scott playing a role in the main event between Cody Rhodes and John Cena. Needless to say, McIntyre was not impressed with Scott's performance.

“[He did] a six-minute run-in at WrestleMania and screw up our d**n main event. Travis Scott. Piece of s**t,” McIntyre said of the ‘Fein” rapper.

McInyre and Paul are about to join forces at the 2025 SummerSlam PLE. They will team up to face the team of Randy Orton and Jelly Roll, who prompted the conversation about Scott.

Like Paul before him, Scott came into WWE as a celebrity. However, the difference is that Paul is a full-time Superstar. Scott, meanwhile, has only made a handful of appearances over the last few months.

Jelly Roll will make his in-ring debut at SummerSlam. Previously, Jelly Roll has appeared at several WWE events, including the 2024 SummerSlam. At the event, he delivered a chokeslam to Austin Theory. In the months since, Jelly Roll has been losing weight and training to get into the ring.

Why is WWE star Drew McIntyre mad at Travis Scott?

It would appear McIntyre is bitter about Scott's role at WrestleMania 41. The rapper helped Cena win his record-setting 17th world championship with Scott's help.

In the deep waters of the match, Scott's music hit. He came to the ring to assist Cena, eating a Cross Rhodes from the “American Nightmare” for his troubles.

Still, Cena was able to pick up the win over Rhodes. He then broke his tie with Ric Flair for the most recognized world championship reigns in WWE history. Cena is still the reigning world champion.

Perhaps McIntyre wishes he were in that marquee spot. Instead, he was in a feud with Damian Priest heading into WrestleMania 41. McIntyre defeated Priest in a “Sin City Street Fight.”

He and Paul will team up for the first time. While he is a celebrity, Paul is also a bona fide WWE Superstar. He has won the United States Championship, holding it for 273 days.