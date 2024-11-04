On January 6, 2025, the WWE's Monday Night RAW is moving to Netflix, and the streaming service wants Roman Reigns and others to be present.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Netflix wants SmackDown's Reigns and Cody Rhodes to be on the first RAW on the platform. Additionally, they want RAW superstar CM Punk to be there as well.

If all three superstars are able to make it, it would add to an already-stacked lineup. It sounds like John Cena will be present for the inaugural broadcast as his 2025 farewell tour commences. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson could also appear with the Road to WrestleMania starting in January.

Of course, any company would want Reigns, Rhodes, and Punk on their broadcast. All three are some of the WWE's top babyfaces, along with Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley, and LA Knight.

WWE's move to Netflix

Starting in January 2025, WWE Monday Night RAW is going to Netflix. The move comes after RAW was previously on the USA Network since October 2005. WWE's flagship program stayed on USA Network for almost two decades before making a move.

Meanwhile, SmackDown, the WWE's Friday night show, recently moved from FOX Sports to USA Network. It will take over RAW's spot as it leaves for streaming.

RAW going to Netflix is the latest step in the evolution of the streaming service. They are now dipping their toes into the world of live-streamed sports, including the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight.

Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and CM Punk's statuses

Since returning to WWE at SummerSlam in August 2024, Roman Reigns has become one of WWE's biggest babyfaces. He spent the last four years as the villainous Tribal Chief character while holding the Universal Championship for over 1,300 days.

His reign ended at WrestleMania XL when he lost to Cody Rhodes in the main event. Rhodes has since held the Undisputed WWE Championship for over 200 days and is the anchor of SmackDown.

After coming back from his hiatus, Reigns has reunited with former Bloodline member Jimmy Uso. They recently recruited Jey Uso for a six-man tag team match at the Crown Jewel PLE against the Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline.

Unfortunately, the OG Bloodline lost. They looked scrambled after teaming for the first time in years. Perhaps they are being set up for a WarGames match at the upcoming Survivor Series PLE.

Rhodes finished the story after almost two years. Rhodes returned to WWE in 2022 and was dead-set on winning the championship his father never did.

After stints in UFC and AEW, CM Punk returned to WWE in November 2023 at the Survivor Series: WarGames PLE. The move came after he departed AEW in a controversial fashion.

Punk is currently on the shelf after his brutal trilogy of matches with Drew McIntyre. Their feud concluded at the Bad Blood PLE with a Hell in a Cell match.

When RAW moves to Netflix, it is possible that all three stars are present. They are three of the biggest names in the company, and deservedly so.