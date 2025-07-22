If you ask WWE star Roman Reigns if he was “Yeeting” with his cousin Jey Uso, it's likely the “Only Tribal Chief” will deny it.

After the July 21, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW went off the air on Netflix, Reigns and Uso stood tall in the ring. As Uso's music played, Reigns got on the second rope and began “Yeeting” with the crowd.

This was likely the first time Reigns had ever done such a move. He was still a heel when Uso first started doing it. Now that he is a babyface, he can have fun with the audience.

However, Reigns denied being seen in the videos. WWE posted a video of the moment on their social media pages, prompting Reigns to comment, “Definitely A.I.”

Why was WWE star Roman Reigns Yeeting with Jey Uso?

Reigns and Uso stood tall as RAW went off the air. Reigns delivered a promo in the episode's closing segment. He confronted Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed during their promo.

It ended with the Superstars coming to blows. Reigns was being beaten down by Brakker and Reed. As Reed was setting up for a Tsunami, Uso's music hit, and he made the save.

Now, it appears Reigns and Uso could be joining forces at SummerSlam. They will likely face Breakker and Reed in a tag team match at the first-ever two-night SummerSlam.

Reigns is currently in the midst of his first babyface run in years. He became a heel when he debuted the “Tribal Chief” persona in 2020.

After returning from his post-WrestleMania 40 hiatus at SummerSlam in August 2024, Reigns debuted a new version of the “Tribal Chief.”

He first feuded with Solo Sikoa and the New Bloodline. The feud culminated during the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025, when Reigns beat Sikoa in a “Bloodline Rules” match.

Reigns is likely heading towards another hiatus. He just came back from a three-month leave after WrestleMania 41. However, Reigns landed his first movie role as Akuma in the upcoming live-action Street Fighter movie.