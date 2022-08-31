John Elway is a retired American football player who played as a quarterback for the Denver Broncos throughout his 16-year NFL career. Currently, he is a consultant for the Broncos, but he has been in the team’s front office since 2011 where he served as their general manager, executive vice president of football operations, and president of football operations. He is widely considered to be one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. In this article, however, we will be talking about John Elway’s net worth in 2022.

Net Worth $145 million Age 62 Salary $3 million per year (Denver Broncos Consultant) Sponsors Nestle, Neptune Krill Oil, Sprint, Chevrolet, Shriners Hospitals Sport American Football

John Elway’s net worth in 2022 (estimate): $145 million

John Elway’s net worth in 2022 is estimated to be $145 million. This is agreed upon by multiple reputable sources such as Celebrity Net Worth .

Let us know more about John Elway’s journey to becoming one of the best quarterbacks in the history of the sport.

John Albert Elway Jr. was born on June 28, 1960, in Port Angeles, Washington, along with his twin sister, Jana, to parents Janet and Jack Elway. He also has an older sister, Lee Ann. His father was the head coach of the football team of Port Angeles High School. A year after he was born, the Elway family moved to southwestern Washington because Jack became the junior college head football coach of Grays Harbor Community College.

Growing up, John Elway moved to different places because of his dad’s profession such as Missoula, Montana, and Pullman, Washington, where he attended his freshman year in high school at Pullman High School.

However, when Jack became the head coach of Cal State-Northridge, John finished his final three years of high school at Granada Hills High School in the San Fernando Valley. There, he played football and amassed a total of 5,711 passing yards and 49 passing touchdowns en route to being named to the PARADE All-America High School Football team.

After graduating high school, John Elway enrolled at Stanford University where he played baseball and football. Despite not leading Stanford to a bowl game in his four years there, he still had an impressive four-year college career wherein he completed 774 passes for 9,349 yards and 77 touchdowns.

By the time he ended his college football career, he held almost every Pacific-10 (now Pac-12) record for passing. He also won the Pac-10 Player of the Year award in 1980 and 1982. Due to his excellent performance at Stanford, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2007.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Elway (@johnelway)

Aside from football, John Elway also succeeded as a baseball player at Stanford. In the 1981 Major League Baseball draft, he was selected with the 52nd overall pick by the New York Yankees. He received $150,000 for playing for the Yankees’ short season affiliate Oneonta Yankees in the New York-Penn League in 1982. This, obviously, helped to add to John Elway’s net worth in 2022.

Despite that, he still pursued football and was drafted as the top pick of the 1983 NFL Draft — also known as the “Quarterback class of 1983” due to the six QBs drafted in the 1st round — by the Baltimore Colts (now the Indiana Colts).

Unfortunately for the Colts, John Elway and his family were not fond of playing for the team — and with baseball as a true option, this gave him leverage in negotiations with Baltimore. Because of this, many teams were in trade discussions to acquire the services of John Elway. Teams such as the Los Angeles Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, and the San Diego Chargers were in the mix.

On May 2, 1983, the Baltimore Colts traded John Elway to the Denver Broncos for Chris Hinton, Mark Herrmann, and a 1984 first-round pick. He then signed an entry-level contract with Denver worth $5 million for 5 years.

John Elway became one of the most highly anticipated athletes in NFL history, with the newspapers coming up with a section called “The Elway Watch”. Unfortunately, in his rookie season, he only led his team to a 4-6 record in his 10 games as the starting quarterback.

After a couple of 11-plus-win seasons, John Elway truly had his footing in the 1986 season when he led the Denver Broncos to a record of 11-5 and helped them reach Super Bowl XXI to face the New York Giants. Unfortunately, they lost the game 39-20 despite an impressive first half for the Broncos.

The following year, he led the Denver Broncos to another Super Bowl appearance — this time, facing the Washington Redskins (now Washington Commanders). Unfortunately, they lost once again. As for Elway, he was named to his second Pro Bowl selection and the NFL Most Valuable Player.

After another failed Super Bowl appearance in the 1989 season, John Elway and the Denver Broncos went years without qualifying for the Super Bowl. That all changed in the 1997 season when he led his squad to another Super Bowl appearance in Super Bowl XXXII to face the defending champions Green Bay Packers. This time, he helped the Broncos win their first-ever Super Bowl ring after defeating the Packers 31-24.

In the 1988 season, John Elway led the Broncos to another successful season as they breezed through the playoffs to reach Super Bowl XXXIII to face the Atlanta Falcons. This time, he threw for 336 yards and one touchdown en route to being named the Super Bowl MVP.

On May 2, 1999, John Elway retired from the NFL at the age of 38 years old. According to Spotrac , he earned a total of $45,445,000 in his 16-year career.

John Elway’s Accolades:

1993 NFL Passing Yards Leader

3x Second-team All-Pro

1992 NFL Man of the Year

1987 NFL Most Valuable Player

9x Pro Bowler

Super Bowl XXXIII MVP

2x Super Bowl Champion

Member of the NFL’s 1990s All-Decade Team

Member of the NFL 100thAnniversary All-Time Team

On September 13, 1999, John Elway’s No. 7 jersey was retired by the Denver Broncos. On that same night, he was also inducted into the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame, making him the only Broncos player to have the five-year waiting period waived. Also in 1999, he was inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Elway (@johnelway)

On August 8, 2004, John Elway was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

Other than being a player, he also became the co-owner of the Colorado Crush of the Arena Football League. On January 5, 2011, John Elway was named the general manager and executive vice president of football operations of the Broncos. He held the post from 2011 to 2020, and during that time, he signed Peyton Manning to the team and won his first Super Bowl ring as an executive in Super Bowl 50.

After the 2020 season, he announced that he stepped down from being the Broncos GM, but will continue to serve as the team’s president of football operations. A year after, he became an outside consultant for the Denver Broncos .

Aside from football, John Elway has a lot of business under his name. He is the owner of four steakhouses called “Elway’s”. He also owned five auto dealerships under the name “John Elway Autos”, which he later sold to AutoNation Inc. for $82.5 million.

Currently, he owns a Toyota Scion dealership in Manhattan Beach and Ontario, California, a Chevrolet dealership in Englewood, Colorado, and a Chrysler Jeep dealership in Greeley, Colorado. He also bought a Cadillac franchise from Sonic Automotive in 2014.

John Elway will always be regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history . His legacy as a player is etched forever and his name will always be synonymous with the position of quarterback. Most of the current players that played after his time held him in high regard and considered him as their inspiration to pursue football.

With all of that being said, were you surprised about John Elway’s net worth in 2022?