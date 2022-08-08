John Travolta pays tribute to Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John after her passing

Grease star and four-time Grammy winner Olivia Newton-John passed away on Monday at 73 years old after a 30-year battle with breast cancer. The tributes are pouring in from across Hollywood, and it’s no surprise that Grease co-star John Travolta has posted on Newton-John’s tragic passing.

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” Travolta wrote on Instagram. “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!

Your Danny, your John!”

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta were iconic as Sandy and Danny in Grease, which came out in 1978 and had multiple hit songs featuring the duo. They starred together again in 1983’s Two of a Kind. She also has a credit on the Face/Off soundtrack. They remained lifelong friends and even recreated their dance moves from Grease on the red carpet to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the film.

In addition to her work as an actress, Olivia Newton-John won four Grammys as part of her music career. She got big in the 1970s even before Grease and had a No. 1 hit with 1981’s Physical.

Newton-John was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. It went into remission but returned in 2013. While it went back into remission, it unfortunately came back once again in 2017.

Expect the tributes to continue coming for Olivia Newton-John to celebrate her incredible life.