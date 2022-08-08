Grease star Olivia Newton-John dies at 73 after 30-year battle with breast cancer

Grease star Olivia Newton-John died peacefully at her home on Monday morning. Her husband, John Easterling, announced the sad news. While a specific cause of death wasn’t revealed, TMZ reports Newton-John “lost her battle to metastatic breast cancer” after 30 years.

Newton-John was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. It went into remission but then came back in 2013. It went back into remission but then came back again in 2017.

Olivia Newton-John started to become big as a singer in the early 1970s. She then really hit it big when she starred as Sandy opposite John Travolta in 1978’s Grease. It was an iconic role and film that featured several huge songs:

Olivia Newton-John continued her career as a singer and actress after her star turn in Grease. She starred in Xanadu with Gene Kelly and had a No. 1 hit in Physical, which stayed on top of the charts for 10 weeks.

RIP to Olivia Newton-John.