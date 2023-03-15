Critics are calling John Wick: Chapter 4 the best installment yet in the franchise. Keanu Reeves returns as the iconic hitman in a film that manages to balance themes of revenge, friendship, and survival. Directed by Chad Stahelski, Chapter 4 brings the franchise back to its full glory, with solid execution and nearly seamless pacing.

#JohnWick4 is the highest-rated film of the franchise on @metacritic after 17 critic reviews 🥇 pic.twitter.com/RQsYWIYRen — Fandom (@getFANDOM) March 14, 2023

The film sees John Wick take on a new powerful enemy as he attempts to escape the high table and obtain his freedom. With stunning set pieces and brutal action sequences, the film keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. The technical aspects of the film, including the set pieces, cinematography, and music, aid in maintaining the high stakes while heightening the viewer’s senses.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

One of the key aspects that critics have praised is the fight choreography, which exceeds expectations and leaves viewers shocked. Stahelski’s direction is creative, feeling both familiar and new. The introduction of new characters like Marquis Vincent de Gramont and Tracker or “Mr. Nobody” fit right in with the dynamic and talented cast, especially with Keanu Reeves, who doesn’t hold any punches in this fourth installment.

While the film’s runtime isn’t anything to hold your bladder to at 169 minutes, critics have stated that every intense sequence, undeniable sound effect, and hilariously delivered lines are well worth it. Fans of the franchise will not be disappointed with John Wick: Chapter 4, as it bolsters wonderful technical triumphs and sequences that will surely keep audiences clamoring for more.

In conclusion, John Wick: Chapter 4 has surpassed its predecessors and made its mark in the franchise as a top sequel. With its high-stakes thriller, impressive technical aspects, and fantastic performances, it’s no surprise that critics are calling it the best installment yet. Fans of the franchise should definitely run, not walk, to the theaters to witness the latest chapter in the epic saga of John Wick.