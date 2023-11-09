John Wick director Chad Stahelski revealed that they are working on an anime series after another spin-off TV series.

Chad Stahelski teased an exciting John Wick anime series.

John Wick going animated

Talking to The Playlist, Stahelski talked about the future of John Wick on the small screen. He first spoke about a series revolving around the High Table is in the works that's separate from The Continental.

He revealed that an anime project is in the works, The Playlist added that it “could be” a television series. “So we're really looking forward to that; we're really excited about it because we're doing that and a Japanese anime because I love Japanese anime so much,” he revealed. “So to create all the cool stories that anime could achieve better than we could and the TV show to expand our world, we'll still get our fix, you know what I mean? And we'll still have all the fun.

“Cause I think, for TV especially, world-building and action, those two have stayed pretty separate,” he added. “But to try and combine them and give fans [both]? Look, I love the [TV] slow-burn too, but after six episodes, I would like something to happen in my TV shows, you know? So, to try and bring that to TV, what we do with features would be really exciting.”

Chad Stahelski directed all four John Wick movies. The most recent, Chapter 4, was the highest-grossing in the series, making $432.7 million worldwide. As a whole, the franchise has grossed over $1 billion.

On the TV side, the John Wick series received its first spin-off series, The Continental. The series premiered on Peacock on September 22 and ran for three episodes. Mel Gibson, Colin Woodell, and Mishel Prada starred in the series.