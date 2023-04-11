The good news for John Wick fans just keeps coming as Chapter 4 continues to perform well at the box office, Ballerina got an official release date, and The Continental (full title is The Continental: From The World Of John Wick), the upcoming spin-off miniseries, has finally revealed a poster. Here’s what we know about the new series.

New trailer

Peacock dropped the brand-new trailer for The Continental on April 12. The trailer, which clocks in at around 50 seconds, lacks dialogue and shows snippets of various characters in 1970s New York as they exchange coins, wash bloody clothes, and fight each other with guns, swords, etc. You can see the full trailer for the John Wick spin-off below.

Release date

While a specific release date is yet to be announced, the end of the trailer says “Check-in begins September 2023,” confirming the quote from Joe Drake who spoke to Deadline and said that The Continental could be premiering in the fall.

First-look posters

Thanks to DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm on Twitter), we have the first couple of posters for The Continental which can be seen below. The first poster has elevator buttons with floor nine being lit up while the second shows a drink with a bullet floating in it and one of the hotel’s famous coins next to the cup.

First poster for the ‘John Wick’ spin-off ‘THE CONTINENTAL’. pic.twitter.com/nLcz4OEEJr — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 11, 2023

New poster for the ‘John Wick’ spin-off ‘THE CONTINENTAL’. pic.twitter.com/of3CGWYIKr — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 12, 2023

What’s it about?

The Continental will serve as a prequel to the John Wick films about the titular hotels from the films. There are plenty of rules established by The High Table and perhaps we will see the origins of some of them. In addition, the series will show Winston Scott’s rise to the proprietor of the hotel.

Who’s in it?

Colin Woodell stars as a young Winston — Ian McShane played him in the John Wick films. Woodell had a main role in the first season of The Flight Attendant and the first season of The Purge TV series. Mel Gibson plays a character called Cormac, Jessica Allain and Mishel Prada also appear as characters named Lou and KD.

While not in front of the camera, Chad Stahelski — who directed all four John Wick films — and David Leitch — who co-directed the first film (uncredited) and has since served as an executive producer on the following films — once again serve as executive producers on the series, giving hope that the series retains the tone and aesthetic of the films.

The Continental will premiere on Peacock in September.