John Wick director Chad Stahelski confirmed that there is another TV series coming based on the massive hit, Collider reported.

After four movies, prequel series The Continental and the upcoming film Ballerina, Stahelski said that another John Wick TV series is in the works. He also said he would like to direct when it starts.

He explained, “Again, if something clicked with me, like, believe me, man, all the ideas that our group of writers are working on now, I swear to you, I like them all.”

“If you told me tomorrow I had to do any one of them, I'd be like, ‘Cool, man. That's a great way to spend a year.' They're all cool ideas, and I have ideas on how I’d execute all of them. That's what's so fun about keeping it going. And we're doing a John Wick TV show, which, again, keeps my head going,” he continued.

As for directing a few episodes of the series, he stated he'd be up for it, “just because I think I'd have fun trying things that we didn't get to try in the films. I mean, absolutely. There's some great ideas. And to work with a different cast and a different story structure withoutJohn Wick, it would be a fun challenge.”

It doesn't mean that Stahelski wouldn't team up with John Wick star Keanu Reeves again. However, they've poured their hearts and souls into making the acclaimed franchise that they wouldn't make a fifth movie just for the sake of making it.

“But look, also, that being said, if Keanu called me tomorrow with an idea, or if I woke up tomorrow like, ‘Hey, let's do…”' you know, I'd be happy to jump back into John Wick, too,” he said.

“Just has to be for the right reason.”