Chad Stahelski's grown-up belated Christmas list.

John Wick director Chad Stahelski said that there are two franchises he'd like to “take a swing” at when he spoke with Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast.

Stahelski said that he would like to work on Lucasfilm's Star Wars set.

“I'm a Star Wars guy, like the first Star Wars changed my life course,” he stated.

“Disney, if you're listening, I'd take a swing at that. I challenge you to see if Disney could survive me,” Stahelski continued.

And adjacent to Disney, if ever Marvel extends an offer to the director, he said he hoped it would be one for Blade.

“Of all the things out there, I'd take a swing at Blade in a second,” Stahelski said.

“Like that's the one that gets under my skin, like ‘Ah! I'd take a swing at that one,” he added.

It would be interesting to see how Stalehski's John Wick high-octane aesthetics play out in the world of the Jedis and Siths. However, it seems a lot easier to picture it when it comes to Blade and his dual swords.

The Daywalker's story is a favorite for quite a few directors. The directors of Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel and the now-shelved Batgirl movie, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, have named the franchise as one they'd like to do.

The pair spoke to CBR in September last year where El Arbi said, “And, you know, we love Blade. Our buddy Yann Demange is now doing Blade. If Yann doesn't want to do the second movie, we’re still there.”

Another Marvel hero they want to add to their list? Deadpool.

Going back to Stahelski, despite the apparent death of Keanu Reeves' titular character in Chapter 4, franchise owner and distributor Lionsgate as well as the director himself have teased a resurrection. He also teased plans for a new spinoff television series that will focus on The High Table, the organization overseeing the assassins of the John Wick universe.

The one existing spinoff of the assassin's universe is Peacock's The Continental: From the World of John Wick, which follows a younger Winston Scott and how he came to manage the titular hotel. Other plans to expand the universe an as-yet untitled anime as well as another spinoff involving Laurence Fishburne‘s character, the Bowery King.

This year will be the first time a John Wick movie will premiere in cinemas without the titular character. In his place will be Ana de Armas' Rooney in the Len Wiseman-directed Ballerina. The story will focus on the young female assassin who intends to wreak havoc in seeking vengeance against the people who killed her family.

Ballerina will also star Ian McShane reprising his role as Winston Scott and the late Lance Reddick as Charon. Keanu Reeves is rumored to appear in a cameo.