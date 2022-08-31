When the original Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle was released in 2013, fans of the franchise loved it. Now, a remaster of that fighting game is coming out soon. Read on to learn more about Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R, its release date, gameplay, and story.

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R Release Date: September 2, 2022

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R’s release date is on September 2, 2022. on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R Gameplay

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R, like the game it is remastering, is a fighting game. The player can choose from the original game’s 32 playable characters from throughout the Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure universe. All Star Battle R, however, will have additional characters included, bringing the roster to a total of 51. Four additional characters are also going to be available through the Season Pass.

Each character in the game will possess a Battle Style that corresponds to their ability’s origin, based on the continuity of the source material. This allows the player to find a Battle Style that fits their play style. Characters with the Vampirism Battle Style, like Dio Brando for example, allowed them to recover their Health and Heart Heat Gauge (the Super meter of the character) whenever they use their draining attacks.

The remaster also overhauls the original battle system, and now introduces hit stops and jump dashes. This allows the players to dictate the tempo of each fight to their advantage. The remaster also introduces a tag-team mechanic, further increasing the ways that a player can win their fights.

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R Story

The remaster replaces the story mode and campaign mode from the original, owing to fans of the game disliking the original game’s stamina system that limited their playtime. The game instead has an All StarBattle mode to compensate for the lack of a story and campaign mode. This mode allows the player to relive some of the iconic scenes from the original manga, along with extra missions that allow the player to unlock costumes, along with new interactions between the characters.

