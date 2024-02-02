Jon Hamm, Maya Hawke, and more will lead a new film about Billy Wilder.

Jon Hamm, Maya Hawke, and Christoph Waltz will lead the ensemble of Wilder & Me.

An all-star cast

Deadline first reported that Hamm, Hawke, and Waltz joined the cast. Wilder & Me is described as a “bittersweet drama.” Christopher Hampton will write the film with Jeremy Thomas producing. Stephen Frears will direct the film.

Wilder & Me is set for an “early 2025” production in Greece. The production will visit locations in Greece that Wilder himself used in his career.

In the film, Waltz will play Billy Wilder himself. Hawke will play Calista. She is a young musician who has a life-changing experience on Billy Wilder's Fedora set. Hamm will play acclaimed actor William Holden. John Turturro is also in the cast, playing I.A.L. Diamond.

Deadline's report provided a synopsis for the film. It reads: “The story starts out during a heady Greek summer, and sees Calista fall in love with cinema and life on a journey of self-discovery. Thrilled by her new adventure, Calista follows Wilder to Munich and Paris to continue the shoot with leading actor William Holden, and experiences her first love. Realising his star is on the wane, Wilder navigates the changing world of cinema in the twilight of his career, while Calista’s career is just beginning. The time she spends in this glamorous, unfamiliar new life will change her forever.”

Jon Hamm is known for his leading role in Mad Men. He has also starred in Million Dollar Arm, Confess Fletch, Baby Driver, Bridesmaids, and Richard Jewell. Maya Hawke is most known for her role in Stranger Things. She also starred in Asteroid City last year. Christoph Waltz gained notoriety for his Oscar-winning performances in Inglorious Basterds and Django Unchained.