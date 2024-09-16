The individual portion of the 2024 LIV Golf season has come to a close. Jon Rahm won LIV Golf Chicago at Bolingbrook Golf Club outside Chicago, Illinois. He beat Joaquin Niemann and Sergio Garcia by three strokes to win the tournament. That triumph came with a $4 million pay day. But more importantly for Rahm, he also clinched the year-end individual title and the $18 million bonus that goes with it.

During his first season on the Saudi-backed golf tour, Rahm earned more than $34 million. The Spaniard's stunning decision to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf has paid dividends, literally.

Let's not forget the alleged $400 million Rahm was given just for signing with the upstart league.

Following the victory, Rahm addressed how much this meant to him.

“I wanted to focus on winning the tournament, because I knew if I won the tournament, there would be no doubt I would be the individual champion,” Rahm said.

“You kind of want to go out with a win. It would have been very nice to get the second win, and it feels amazing to get that second win in my first season. So I focused on that.”

Sunday's win marked the second title on LIV. Rahm won earlier this year at LIV Golf UK. He also finished inside the top 10 in every event he finished this season. Rahm had to withdraw from LIV Golf Houston due to injury.

Jon Rahm likens LIV Golf title to American championships

As the two-time major champion spoke with the media after the win, Rahm wore the championship ring that comes with the season long title.

“It doesn't fit right now. It's too big for my pinky and too small for the other fingers. It's all good. I do have sausage fingers,” Rahm said comically.

“It's really special. I have had a ring before for winning Pac-12 Championships, and that was special. For some reason to think of the ring rather than a trophy, in a weird way it makes it a little bit more, maybe because I associate it to football and basketball and U.S. events. I feel like I'm that Americanized at this point. I don't know, it's special.”

“In itself, I think it's just being able to wear what it represents. I think seeing it firsthand right away as soon as we finished what this means is very special.”

Rahm nearly closed the season in unbelievable fashion. Following his win in the United Kingdom, Rahm lost in a playoff to five-time major champion Brooks Koepka. He then followed it up with a victory in Chicago, clinching the title.

Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers GC defeated Rahm's Legion XIII by a single shot for the team title. The LIV Golf Team Championship is slated for next week in Dallas.