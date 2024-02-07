Golf superstar John Rahm recently opened up on his decision to leave the PGA Tour and join LIV Golf during an interview.

Jon Rahm's decision to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf rocked the golf world. Rahm, one of the sport's most popular golfers, had previously remained with the PGA Tour. But his decision to leave finally came to fruition in December. So aside from the lucrative amount of money, why did Rahm actually join LIV Golf?

“What opened the door a little bit was that PGA Tour and LIV agreement,” Rahm said, via Isabel Baldwin of dailymail.co.uk. “So when that happened, I was like, well, we are definitely coming together. There is something happening, so at least I owe it to myself to hear what they have to offer and what their vision is. I figured I owed it to myself to hear them out, which is what I did when the season was over.”

The PGA Tour-LIV Golf agreement played a role in Rahm's decision as well. However, Rahm did admit that the money was “a part of it” as well.

“I try not to be a materialistic person, but I do owe it to my family as well to set them up for success the best I can, and having kids I think changed that quite a bit,” Rahm said. “So the money is a part of it; I'm not going to lie. But again, when I said that I wasn't fully aware of what I was saying because you don't really understand.”

Does Jon Rahm regret joining LIV Golf?

Rahm was recently asked if he regrets joining LIV Golf. After all, he was one of the PGA Tour's brightest stars. Rahm gave a straight-forward response to the question, via LIV Golf Updates on X (formerly Twitter).

“No,” Rahm said. “I'm not typically a person that's gonna regret any decisions. I made as educated decision as I could get with the full support of the people around me. Confident it was the right thing for me, so no I'm not going to regret it.”

Rahm remains one of golf's most popular players. He's continued to improve his game and he clearly has a passion for golf. And it appears that Jon Rahm is indeed content with his decision to join LIV Golf.