Critically acclaimed actor Jonathan Majors is fresh off of making a box office hit but he already has another one up his sleeve, as he plans to star as Hall of Fame forward Dennis Rodman in a future biopic.

Rodman, known for his eccentric nature off the court and his physical presence on it, is sure to come to life on the big screen when Majors and company finally start filming. Nonetheless, the 33-year-old is feeling the pressure of making sure that he does a service to the character, as he tells AP Entertainment.

Jonathan Majors talks about a planned project where he’s set to play eccentric NBA legend Dennis Rodman. pic.twitter.com/djtYNsQ1Ze — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) March 7, 2023

“Hopefully, I get to sit with him and chat with him when we get closer and [are] trying to get the script right,” says Majors. “All these things, all these industry things.”

Much like anyone taking their craft seriously, Majors says he “never really put a ceiling” on himself as an actor.

However, “this is definitely a role where I’m definitely going to make sure I’m pushing that ceiling out,” Majors admits. “Because he demands that. He’s such a full individual. So, he’s going to demand a lot. I’ve got to figure out how to get that.”

Rodman played in the NBA for 14 seasons, with his most notable stretches coming with the Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls. A second-round pick in the 1987 NBA Draft, Rodman was a two-time All-Star in his time with the Pistons and won two championships with them as well. He was instrumental in the Bulls’ infamous three-peat as NBA champions, dominating the glass and defensively.