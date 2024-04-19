Jonathan Majors' net worth in 2024 is $4 million. Jonathan Majors is an American actor who has been very successful as of late. While his filmography is not very long now, Majors is set to have an amazing 2023, with two huge movies in the works. He starred in Creed III as the third lead, while he will be in the third installment of the Ant-Man series. The young actor is relatively new to the big screen, but it is still worth looking at Jonathan Majors' net worth in 2024.
What is Jonathan Majors' Net Worth in 2024?: $4 million (estimate)
Jonathan Majors' net worth in 2024 is $4 million. That is according to many sources, including CA Knowledge.
The early life of Jonathan Majors has been difficult. He was born in the small city of Lompoc, California, and lived in a single-parent household. His mother took care of Jonathan and his two siblings, a younger brother, and an older sister. Unfortunately for Majors, his father was absent, first due to his Air Force obligations, but later on because he left the family. Due to his father being in the Air Force, Majors' early years were spent in a military base, but as his father left the family, Majors moved to Texas where he lived in Georgetown, Dallas, and Cedar Hills.
Issues and college
Jonathan Majors was not the most disciplined person growing up, as he had many run-ins with the law. He got suspended from Cedar Hills High School for fighting a fellow student and was also arrested for shoplifting. After finishing high school and before he was done with studies at the University of North Carolina School for Fine Arts, Majors' lived in his car and had to work two jobs at the same time just to make due. However, it all paid off, as Majors finished both his bachelor's degree at UNC, as well as his master's degree at the Yale School of Drama.
During his studies at Yale, Majors landed his first major role. Portraying gay activist Ken Jones, Majors starred in ABC's miniseries When We Rise. While he only played in a few episodes, it is worth noting that Majors did impress Jones and many critics and viewers out there, as his portrayal of the young LGBT activist was well-received. Given the fact that Majors was still a student at that time, it must be said that it was an impressive start to his career. However, that was just the beginning.
Jonathan Majors' film debut
In the same year, 2017, Jonathan Majors starred in his first feature-length movie, playing Corporal Henry Woodson in Hostiles. While his role was not huge, Majors still received praise, and with it came two more movie jobs in the following year, 2018. He was featured in White Boy Rick, alongside Matthew McConaughey, and Out of Blue, where he had a smaller role. However, the real explosion of work for Majors came in 2019, when he starred in four different movies, which was a huge success for an actor that only begun his film career two years prior.
A lot of people started hearing about Jonathan Majors due to the hit independent movie The Last Black Man in San Francisco. It was the first movie Majors starred in that he had a bigger role, playing the second lead alongside Jimmie Fails, the person whose life story is portrayed in the movie. Due to the movie being successful at the box office, for independent movie standards, and with the critics, Majors got more attention and three more movie roles. Still, his most successful year was actually 2020, despite only appearing in one movie.
A return of TV
That is, of course, due to his return to TV, where Jonathan Majors starred in HBO's Lovecraft Country. The critics were highly praising the 33-year-old's acting in this TV show and it opened new doors to Majors. He also starred alongside Chadwick Boseman in Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods, a fairly successful Netflix movie, and he was also praised for his role in that movie. Those successes opened new doors for the fairly young actor, as the Marvel Cinematic Universe came calling. Majors was cast as the main villain, Kang the Conqueror in the movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the movie set to be released in 2023. His formal entry into the MCU was playing a form of Kang in the Disney+ series Loki, while also dubbing his voice for an episode of the show in one prior episode.
While his net worth might look small, especially for an actor, it has to be taken into account that Jonathon Majors is just starting. He starred in two huge movies that came out in subsequent months of 2023. He was also set to play Kang the Conqueror in the Avengers: The Kang Dynasty which should be out in 2026.
Jonathan Majors' domestic issues
However, Majors' film career came to an abrupt halt in March 2023 when he was accused of domestic violence. Majors pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault and harassment charges. On December 18th, 2023, Majors was found guilty of one count of reckless assault in the third degree and a charge of harassment. In April 2024, Majors was sentenced to 52 weeks of a domestic violence intervention program and probation.
More women came forward accusing Majors of assault. In March 2024, his former girlfriend sued Majors for defamation, assault, and battery.
Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by the net worth of Jonathan Majors in 2024?