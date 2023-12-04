Troubled actor Jonathan Majors' lawyers argue that it was revenge that sparked the allegations against him and led to the charges.

Actor Jonathan Majors' criminal trial started with opening statements Monday.

The lawyers for Majors indicated that revenge from his ex led up to the acquisitions against him, according to Variety.

Jonathan Majors' lawyers believe it's a case of revenge

“Mr. Majos' lifetime of hard work was coming to fruition, and his career seemed unstoppable until […] he ended his relationship with [Grace] Jabbari, and she made these false allegations,” criminal defense lawyer Priya Chaudhry said. “[This is] a man who spent 30 years working hard to get to where he was on March 25. A man with the world at his fingertips.”

The defense went on to add, “This is a case about the end of a relationship, not about a crime…at least not one that Mr. Majors committed. In revenge, she made these false allegations to ruin Mr. Majors and take everything he spent his life working for.”

This all stems from the incident of an alleged domestic dispute in Manhattan with Grace Jabbari, his ex-girlfriend. Throughout it all, the actor pleaded not guilty. He's facing misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, and harassment.

At one point, he had another charge of strangulation; however, that has been dropped.

As for Majors, he landed big parts and appeared in the MCU in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and also in Creed III. These incidents have taken a toll on his career, and it's not looking like he'll be rebounding any time soon.

If convicted of these current charges, Jonathan Majors faces up to a year in jail.