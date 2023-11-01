Troubled Marvel actor Jonathan Majors was dropped by his representatives before his arrest for domestic violence.

CAA dropped him when he was accused of “brutal conduct” toward staff,” according to Variety.

However, the Marvel actor remains a client at WME, which is the agency where he landed after CAA parted ways with him.

Jonathan Majors and the problems for the MCU

This makes for a massive headache for Marvel.

During a recent conference of Marvel creatives in Palm Springs, the most pressing issue discussed was what to do about Majors.

He was poised to carry some upcoming films in the MCU, but instead of that, he's headed to court in a high-profile trial in New York on domestic violence charges.

CAA parted ways with Jonathan Majors, pre-arrest, for his “brutal conduct” toward staff, says one source. https://t.co/9by5jJNncZ pic.twitter.com/Fgox8xQegN — Variety (@Variety) November 1, 2023

The actor stated he was the victim, but his reputation is shot. Plus, if he loses the case, spinoffs and sequels featuring his character, Kang the Conqueror, won't be possible with him as lead.

The whole ordeal has led to Marvel executives discussing other options, including pivoting to another comic book adversary. However, it's not that easy. Majors was a big influence in the MCU.

The troubled actor was positioned to be the franchise's next big thing in this season of Loki, especially in the finale. It sets up Kang as the star of a fifth Avengers film that's set for 2026.

“Marvel is truly fucked with the whole Kang angle,” a top dealmaker who has seen the final Loki episode stated. “And they haven't had an opportunity to rewrite until very recently [because of the WGA strike]. But I don't see a path to how they move forward with him.”

Jonathan Majors' press and Marvel's turmoil continue with the strike and the pressure of moving forward without their key actor in the MCU.