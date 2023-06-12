Jonathan Marchessault is a professional ice hockey player who currently suits up for the Vegas Golden Knights of the NHL. He is an NHL All-Star. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Jonathan Marchessault's net worth in 2023.

Jonathan Marchessault's Net Worth in 2023 (Estimate): $5 million

Jonathan Marchessault's net worth in 2023 is $5 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Players Bio.

Jonathan Marchessault, who was formerly known as Jonathan Audy-Marchessault, was born on December 27, 1990 in Cap-Rouge, Quebec, Canada. It's unknown where Marchessault completed his studies. However, we do know that at a young age, Marchessault already started playing ice hockey. In fact, he joined the 2003 and 2004 editions of the Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament, while playing for Rive-Nord.

Aside from playing in the Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament, Marchessault also honed his skills in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. During his time here, Marchessault collected various awards including a First Team All-Star selection, a Gaetan Duchesne Trophy which is an award given to the best defensive player in the league, and a Bud Light Cup which is given to the best player of the season.

After his stint in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, Marchessault would declare for the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. Unfortunately, the Quebec star would go undrafted. After not hearing his name called in the NHL Entry Draft, Marchessault took his talents to the American Hockey League, where he suited up for the Connecticut Whale. Here, he signed a deal with the team. Details of the deal were undisclosed. For his lone season with the Connecticut Whale, Marchessault played in 44 games while tallying 15 goals and 23 assists for a total of 38 points. Moreover, he earned a trip to the AHL All-Star Game.

After a single season in the American Hockey League, Marchessault earned his first NHL deal by signing a three-year contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The deal was worth $2.8 million, as per Spotrac. Marchessault's rookie season in the NHL was uneventful as he only played in two games for the Blue Jackets while not tallying a single point. One season later, Marchessault spent his time in the Blue Jackets' AHL affiliate team, the Springfield Falcons. With the Falcons, Marchessault earned his second straight AHL All-Star nod and made the AHL First All-Star team.

Just one season after an uneventful stint with the Blue Jackets, Marchessault was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning. In his first season with the Lightning, he only played in two games. However, Marchessault managed to score his first official NHL goal while also making his first postseason debut.

With Marchessault helping the Lightning, it wasn't a surprise that the team decided to sign him to a one-year contract, worth $600,000. In his second season in Tampa Bay, Marchessault played a total of 45 games while tallying seven goals and 11 assists for a total of 18 points. But at the same time, Marchessault also plied his time with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League by playing in 68 games. He finished sixth in the league in the assists department with 43 and made his third AHL All-Star Game.

When his contract with the Lightning expired, Marchessault decided to sign with the Florida Panthers in 2016. He inked a two-year deal, worth $750,000. With the Panthers, Marchessault finally earned his breakout season. He turned some heads by playing in 75 games. In 75 games, the three-time AHL All-Star registered 30 goals and 21 assists for a total of 51 points.

Due to Marchessault's breakout season, he turned some heads in the NHL. As a result, Marchessault was selected in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft, where he was picked by the Vegas Golden Knights. In his first season with the Golden Knights, he suited up in 77 games while tallying 27 goals and 48 assists. After his first season in Las Vegas, the Quebec star signed a lucrative extension which is a six-year deal worth $30 million. After inking the deal, Marchessault was grateful for the bump in his paycheck but acknowledged the hardships that he encountered to get there.

In an interview with Marchessault, he said “It was never easy. Everything was always hard for me. I’m happy of the path that I took, and I’m just happy to be here, and I think it’s going to be a great experience for our whole team. We started something great, and we want to keep going, for sure.”

Since signing the lucrative deal, Marchessault has surely repaid the organization. In the 2021-2022 season, he made his first NHL All-Star Game as a last-minute addition. In the season, Marchessault played in 76 games while putting up 30 goals and 36 assists for a career-high 66 points for the season. A season later, Marchessault would play an instrumental role in helping the Golden Knights reach the Stanley Cup Finals. Furthermore, he's also making an impact in the ongoing Stanley Cup Finals series against his former team the Florida Panthers.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Jonathan Marchessault's net worth in 2023?